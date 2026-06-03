Chelsea plot €50 million move for Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has been strongly linked with a return to LaLiga, and Chelsea have reportedly identified a replacement.

Chelsea have become the leading contenders to sign Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso this summer, according to reports in Italy.

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The Blues are actively exploring defensive reinforcements amid growing uncertainty over Marc Cucurella’s future at the club.

Cucurella, Chelsea defender || Imago

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away, with interest reported from Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City. His public frustration with certain club decisions late in the season has further raised doubts about his long-term stay at Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea pursue deal for Cambiasso

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea view Cambiaso as the ideal replacement for Cucurella.

Incoming manager Xabi Alonso is a known admirer of the 25-year-old Italian and had previously explored a move for him while at Real Madrid.

Juventus are open to selling Cambiaso if they receive an offer in the region of €50 million, despite his contract running until June 2029.

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