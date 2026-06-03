Chelsea plot €50 million move for Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Cucurella
Chelsea have become the leading contenders to sign Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso this summer, according to reports in Italy.
The Blues are actively exploring defensive reinforcements amid growing uncertainty over Marc Cucurella’s future at the club.
The Spaniard has been linked with a move away, with interest reported from Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City. His public frustration with certain club decisions late in the season has further raised doubts about his long-term stay at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea pursue deal for Cambiasso
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea view Cambiaso as the ideal replacement for Cucurella.
Incoming manager Xabi Alonso is a known admirer of the 25-year-old Italian and had previously explored a move for him while at Real Madrid.
Juventus are open to selling Cambiaso if they receive an offer in the region of €50 million, despite his contract running until June 2029.
The versatile wing-back has impressed with his technical ability, attacking contributions and defensive solidity, making him a highly attractive target as Chelsea look to reshape their squad under Alonso this summer.