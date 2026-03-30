Cucurella opens door to Chelsea exit with Barcelona comment

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella discussed possibly joining Barcelona in the future.

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has openly flirted with the idea of a future return to his boyhood club, Barcelona, admitting that an offer from the Catalan giants would be "difficult to refuse.”

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What Cucurella said

Speaking during the current international break ahead of Spain's clash with Egypt, the 27-year-old defender stated, “It’s clear that if those situations arose, they’re difficult to refuse,” he said when asked how he would respond to interest from Barcelona, per Barca Times.

While Cucurella emphasised that he and his family are currently "very happy" in London and that any potential move might be further from the present, his remarks add to growing speculation surrounding Chelsea’s long-term squad stability.

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This is because his admission comes after his teammate, Enzo Fernández, publicly fuelled transfer rumours by confessing his strong desire to live in Madrid.

Any potential transfer for Cucurella would require a significant financial package, as he remains tied to Stamford Bridge until 2028, having recently signed an updated contract in August 2025 that increased his wages without extending the expiration date.

Cucurella’s Barcelona ties

Cucurella has strong emotional connections to Barcelona stemming from his developmental years at the famed La Masia academy, which he joined from local rivals Espanyol in 2012.

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Despite his clear talent as a youth prospect, he only ever made a single, seven-minute senior appearance for the Blaugrana during the first round of their victorious 2017/18 Copa del Rey campaign before embarking on loan spells to Eibar and Getafe to find regular first-team football.