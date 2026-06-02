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Transfers: Chelsea desperate for Osimhen, make first contact with Galatasaray

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:45 - 02 June 2026
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Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Galatasaray to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.
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Osimhen is once again the topic of transfer speculation after another impressive season at Galatasaray.

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The latest transfer noise comes after Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle revealed that the 27-year-old was left out of Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming June friendlies against Poland and Portugal due to ongoing transfer discussions.

Osimhen quickly denied the claims, stating that Chelle’s comments were taken out of context.

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Despite the denial, interest in the 27-year-old remains strong. He has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, where he is reportedly at the top of their striker shortlist.

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea?

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Chelsea have now made initial contact over a potential move.

However, Galatasaray are demanding a massive €150 million for the player they signed permanently from Napoli for €75 million last summer.

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On the pitch, Osimhen has enjoyed another excellent season, scoring 15 league goals and providing 5 assists in 22 Super Lig appearances as Galatasaray retained the Turkish title.

He also contributed 7 goals and 3 assists in the UEFA Champions League and, despite playing outside the top five leagues, is universally regarded as one of the deadliest strikers on the planet.

Incoming Blues boss Xabi Alonso has reportedly also identified the Nigerian as his first-choice attacking signing, but it remains to be seen how far the London club are willing to go.

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