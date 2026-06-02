'Rewarding failure' – Reactions as Gabriel Magalhães' shirt sales surge 350% after UCL final penalty miss

Gabriel's shirt sales has reportedly increased sporadically after his missed penalty against PSG in the Champions League final.

Arsenal supporters have responded to one of the most painful moments in the club's recent history with an outpouring of loyalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a post by Football on TNT page on X, following Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães' missed penalty in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final against PSG, sales of his Arsenal shirts reportedly surged by 350%, making him the top-selling name on club jerseys over the weekend.

Gabriel Arsenal shirt sales have reportedly increased by 350% since his penalty miss in the Champions League final 💰📈



An incredible show of support from Arsenal fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EhEcrqe0LY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 2, 2026

What happened?

Arsenal lost the UCL finals against PSG| imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal had reached the Champions League final after securing their first Premier League title in over two decades.

They faced defending champions PSG in a tense encounter at Budapest's Puskás Aréna that finished 1-1, with Kai Havertz scoring for the Gunners and Ousmane Dembélé equalising. The match went to penalties, where Gabriel stepped up for what proved to be the decisive kick. His shot sailed over the bar, handing PSG a 4-3 shootout victory and back-to-back Champions League titles.

Gabriel Magalhães missed his penalty in the UCL final | IMAGO

Arsenal's ever-reliable centre-back was visibly devastated afterward, consoled by teammates and even PSG's Marquinhos as emotions overwhelmed him.

In the days that followed, Gabriel described the experience as "painful" but voiced pride in the team's achievements and deep gratitude to the Arsenal faithful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than turning on the player, Arsenal fans rallied behind one of their most reliable performers. Reports confirmed the sharp rise in demand for shirts bearing Gabriel's name and number 6, widely seen as a powerful gesture of support. The official post from @footballontnt highlighted the surge and called it "an incredible show of support from Arsenal fans."

Reactions trail Gabriel's shirt sales boost

Gabriel Magalhães wears the shirt no.6 for Arsenal | Instagram

Social media reactions highlighted a clear divide. Many celebrated the response as true fan loyalty, with comments emphasising that Arsenal feels like a big family that backs its own through difficult times.

Supporters argued that one penalty miss in a high-pressure shootout cannot overshadow Gabriel's consistent excellence as a centre-back and leader throughout the season

Advertisement

Advertisement

One Arsenal fan wrote: "We love him more now than ever we can’t let one penalty miss define what he has done for us all season long."

Another fan commented, "The best defender in the world right now nobody comes close."

One other fan wrote, "The love is massive The part of football I admire."

Others, often from rival fanbases, were more critical. One user @Hennez_hof, a Chelsea fan commented: "Classic Arsenal fans rewarding failure. How has his popularity risen? He decided to take the penultimate penalty in potentially the biggest game he’ll ever play, and missed. As a professional footballer, you should not be missing those. Not with so much on the line."