Portugal, France or Argentina? Supercomputer makes final World Cup prediction

Opta Supercomputer has predicted the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will be the first expanded edition featuring 48 teams.

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It kicks off on June 11, 2026, and concludes on July 19 with the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The competition will include a record 104 matches across 12 groups of four teams.

Who will win the 2026 World Cup?

According to Opta’s pre-tournament simulations (run 10,000 times), Spain emerged as the most likely champions, winning the tournament in 16.1% of the scenarios.

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Lamine Yamal will be a star for Spain at the World Cup

France, England, and defending champions Argentina follow closely behind, each with more than a 10% chance of lifting the trophy.Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium complete the top ten favourites.

Co-host nations United States, Mexico, and Canada, are given very low probabilities of winning the competition, reflecting the significant gap between them and the top contenders.

Top 10: Supercomputer predicts favourite countries to win 2026 FIFA World Cup



Spain has emerged as the leading favorite to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup following an extensive statistical analysis by the Opta Analyst Supercomputer.



In a report published by Marca, data from 10,000… — Intel Region (@IntelRegion) June 2, 2026

While supercomputer predictions are not guarantees, Opta’s model has proven highly reliable in previous major tournaments.

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