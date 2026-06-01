Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Netherlands international

Spanish football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are on course to lock horns in the transfer window.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently on a collision course in the summer transfer market, with both Spanish heavyweights actively plotting to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

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Real Madrid enter Dumfries race

Following the exit of legendary defender Dani Carvajal, who departed the Santiago Bernabéu boasting a staggering six Champions League titles, the Madrid hierarchy are urgently seeking a replacement.

To fill this defensive void, Los Blancos have shortlisted the 30-year-old Dumfries alongside 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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However, securing the Dutch international will not be straightforward, as their arch-rivals Barcelona are also monitoring his situation at San Siro.

Denzel Dumfries won the Scudetto last season with Inter (Credit: Imago)

As Pulse Sports reported, the Blaugrana fully intend to pursue the Inter Milan defender to reinforce their own backline should starting right-back Jules Koundé officially leave Camp Nou this summer.

For Barcelona, targeting Dumfries is contingent on Koundé's potential departure, as the France international’s recent performances have been found unsatisfactory by the club.