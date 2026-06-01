Advertisement

Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Netherlands international

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:53 - 01 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Spanish football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are on course to lock horns in the transfer window.
Advertisement

Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently on a collision course in the summer transfer market, with both Spanish heavyweights actively plotting to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries

Advertisement

Real Madrid enter Dumfries race 

Following the exit of legendary defender Dani Carvajal, who departed the Santiago Bernabéu boasting a staggering six Champions League titles, the Madrid hierarchy are urgently seeking a replacement. 

To fill this defensive void, Los Blancos have shortlisted the 30-year-old Dumfries alongside 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro, according to Fabrizio Romano. 

Advertisement

However, securing the Dutch international will not be straightforward, as their arch-rivals Barcelona are also monitoring his situation at San Siro.

Denzel Dumfries won the Scudetto last season with Inter (Credit: Imago)

As Pulse Sports reported, the Blaugrana fully intend to pursue the Inter Milan defender to reinforce their own backline should starting right-back Jules Koundé officially leave Camp Nou this summer.

For Barcelona, targeting Dumfries is contingent on Koundé's potential departure, as the France international’s recent performances have been found unsatisfactory by the club. 

If Koundé’s exit materialises, Barcelona could lock horns with Real Madrid for Dumfries, opening a bidding war between the great rivals.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
AC Milan Serie A Inter Barcelona Denzel Dumfries LaLiga Real Madrid
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man City’s £368K-per-week star who loves Burna Boy’s music ties the knot ahead of maiden World Cup
Lifestyle
02.06.2026
Man City’s £368K-per-week star who loves Burna Boy’s music ties the knot ahead of maiden World Cup
Liverpool agree deal with new manager after sacking Slot
Football
02.06.2026
Liverpool agree deal with new manager after sacking Slot
Why I withdrew from Poland, Portugal friendlies - Super Eagles star breaks silence
Super Eagles
02.06.2026
Why I withdrew from Poland, Portugal friendlies - Super Eagles star breaks silence
'Rewarding failure' – Reactions as Gabriel Magalhães' shirt sales surge 350% after UCL final penalty miss
Football
02.06.2026
'Rewarding failure' – Reactions as Gabriel Magalhães' shirt sales surge 350% after UCL final penalty miss
Harry Kane || Image credit: Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Harry Kane sends strong message to Ballon d'Or rivals
Transfers: Chelsea desperate for Osimhen, make first contact with Galatasaray
Football
02.06.2026
Transfers: Chelsea desperate for Osimhen, make first contact with Galatasaray