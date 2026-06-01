Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Netherlands international
Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently on a collision course in the summer transfer market, with both Spanish heavyweights actively plotting to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.
Real Madrid enter Dumfries race
Following the exit of legendary defender Dani Carvajal, who departed the Santiago Bernabéu boasting a staggering six Champions League titles, the Madrid hierarchy are urgently seeking a replacement.
To fill this defensive void, Los Blancos have shortlisted the 30-year-old Dumfries alongside 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro, according to Fabrizio Romano.
However, securing the Dutch international will not be straightforward, as their arch-rivals Barcelona are also monitoring his situation at San Siro.
As Pulse Sports reported, the Blaugrana fully intend to pursue the Inter Milan defender to reinforce their own backline should starting right-back Jules Koundé officially leave Camp Nou this summer.
For Barcelona, targeting Dumfries is contingent on Koundé's potential departure, as the France international’s recent performances have been found unsatisfactory by the club.
If Koundé’s exit materialises, Barcelona could lock horns with Real Madrid for Dumfries, opening a bidding war between the great rivals.