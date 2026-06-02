Victor Osimhen should join Manchester United - Former PSG star

Former PSG defender endorsed Manchester United's move for Victor Osimhen

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Nigeria defender Godwin Okpara has thrown his support behind a potential move for Victor Osimhen to Manchester United, insisting the Premier League giants would provide the ideal platform for the striker to continue his development.

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Osimhen is expected to be one of the most sought-after forwards during the summer transfer window, with several top European clubs reportedly monitoring his situation following another impressive campaign.

Okpara suggests Man Utd for Osimhen

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Speaking about the Super Eagles star's future, Okpara suggested that a switch to Old Trafford would be the most suitable next step in the striker's career.

"If I had to choose, Manchester United would be my preferred destination for Osimhen," Okpara said.

He added, "He has already experienced football in Belgium, France, and Italy. At this stage of his career, England offers a fresh challenge and an opportunity to test himself in one of the most competitive leagues in the world."

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The former defender believes the Super Eagles star possesses the qualities needed to succeed in the Premier League, pointing to his pace, strength, work rate, and eye for goal.

He added, "Osimhen is the type of striker who can adapt to English football. His style suits the intensity of the Premier League, and Manchester United need a proven goalscorer who can make an immediate impact."

While clubs in Spain have also been linked with the Nigerian international in recent transfer windows, Okpara feels a move to England would be more beneficial at this stage.

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"If a move to Spain is not on the table, then England should be the next destination. It would be exciting to see him challenge himself there and continue growing as a player," he said.