Osimhen's partner Stefanie Ladewig shares stylish photos from Kanye West's historic Istanbul concert

The German girlfriend of the Super Eagles star watched on as Ye made history in Europe.

Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the long-time partner of Galatasaray and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, was among the historic crowd over the weekend to witness American rap icon Kanye "Ye" West make live music history in Istanbul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig at the Red Carpet of the AIC Awards | Credit: Instagtam

Taking to her Instagram page, the 25-year-old German-Cameroonian model and influencer shared a series of captivating photos and video snippets from her night out at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Kanye West performs live on stage for the first time in Istanbul, Turkiye, on May 30, 2026. Considered one of the biggest music events of the year, the mega concert was held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. ( Getty Images)

The venue hosted an astronomical crowd of 118,000 fans on Saturday, May 30, 2026, marking the highest-attended ticketed stadium performance by a single artist in music history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rocking the "Yeezy" aesthetic

Known for her sharp fashion sense, Ladewig blended seamlessly into the concert's high-fashion atmosphere. In one standout photo, she leans against the railing overlooking the packed stadium, serving a minimalist yet edgy Yeezy-inspired look.

She wore a cropped beige suede jacket buttoned over a sexy black bodysuit with a deep V-neck, paired with black denim mini shorts and coordinating beige suede knee-high boots. The mum of one accessorised with black sunglasses and a Fendi monogram crossbody bag, while her long braids and confident peace-sign pose added to the effortless cool factor.

Enjoying Life in Istanbul

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Victor Osimhen’s high-profile football journey brought the family to Turkey, Stefanie has frequently embraced the vibrant culture of Istanbul.

Victor Osimhen led to Galatasary's 25th Super Lig title with his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig and his daughter Hailey True

Her latest post highlights her making the most of the city’s major cultural moments, letting followers in on her experience during what is being called the biggest musical event of the year.

Fans and fellow football WAGs quickly flooded her comments section, praising her stunning look after she secured a spot at the heavily restricted, historic European tour opener.

Osimhen's sister Blessing commented on the post with: "Oya now💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🥰🥰🥰 shock them"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mario Lemina's wife Fanny Neguesha commented with a heart emoji.