Osimhen's partner Stefanie Ladewig shares stylish photos from Kanye West's historic Istanbul concert
Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the long-time partner of Galatasaray and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, was among the historic crowd over the weekend to witness American rap icon Kanye "Ye" West make live music history in Istanbul.
Taking to her Instagram page, the 25-year-old German-Cameroonian model and influencer shared a series of captivating photos and video snippets from her night out at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
The venue hosted an astronomical crowd of 118,000 fans on Saturday, May 30, 2026, marking the highest-attended ticketed stadium performance by a single artist in music history.
Rocking the "Yeezy" aesthetic
Known for her sharp fashion sense, Ladewig blended seamlessly into the concert's high-fashion atmosphere. In one standout photo, she leans against the railing overlooking the packed stadium, serving a minimalist yet edgy Yeezy-inspired look.
She wore a cropped beige suede jacket buttoned over a sexy black bodysuit with a deep V-neck, paired with black denim mini shorts and coordinating beige suede knee-high boots. The mum of one accessorised with black sunglasses and a Fendi monogram crossbody bag, while her long braids and confident peace-sign pose added to the effortless cool factor.
Enjoying Life in Istanbul
Since Victor Osimhen’s high-profile football journey brought the family to Turkey, Stefanie has frequently embraced the vibrant culture of Istanbul.
Her latest post highlights her making the most of the city’s major cultural moments, letting followers in on her experience during what is being called the biggest musical event of the year.
Fans and fellow football WAGs quickly flooded her comments section, praising her stunning look after she secured a spot at the heavily restricted, historic European tour opener.
Osimhen's sister Blessing commented on the post with: "Oya now💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🥰🥰🥰 shock them"
Mario Lemina's wife Fanny Neguesha commented with a heart emoji.
One other user wrote: "Wowwwww my loveeee."