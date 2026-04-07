I'm not ready - Juventus star Dušan Vlahovic reportedly SPLITS from girlfriend of 5 years over marriage plans

Vlahovic and his girlfriend have unfollowed each other on social media.

After months of speculation surrounding their relationship, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović has reportedly ended his romance with long-time girlfriend Vanja Bogdanović, with reports claiming differences over their future together played a key role in the split.

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What happened?

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović has reportedly ended his romance with longtime girlfriend Vanja Bogdanović | IMAGO

According to Serbian news outlet Nportal, the couple, who are said to have known each other for years before taking their friendship to a romantic level, quietly called time on their relationship around a month ago.

The reported reason centers on contrasting priorities: while Vlahović is said to be fully focused on his football career and recovery in Turin, Bogdanović allegedly wanted the relationship to move to the next stage, including discussions around marriage and a deeper long-term commitment.

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Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic | IMAGO

The Serbian publication adds that the difference in outlook created growing tension between the pair, eventually leading them to go their separate ways.

Vanja Bogdanović | Facebook

The report also notes that the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram, with shared memories allegedly removed from the footballer’s page.

Fresh twist trails split

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Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović has reportedly ended his romance with longtime girlfriend Vanja Bogdanović | IMAGO

However, the breakup may not be final. In what the outlet describes as a fresh twist, both families, said to be close, have reportedly stepped in behind the scenes in an effort to encourage a reconciliation.

Sources cited by the aforementioned outlet claim relatives and close friends believe the separation is only temporary, describing it as a “passing phase” and urging the couple to reconsider their decision.

Despite the breakup, the two are reportedly still in contact through messages and calls, although they have not yet met in person since the split.

Further fuelling the breakup reports, Bogdanović is said to have returned to Belgrade from Italy, while Vlahović remains in Turin after recovering from a muscle injury that has kept him sidelined for months.

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Neither Vlahović nor Bogdanović has publicly commented on the claims.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Vlahović has experienced a challenging campaign at Juventus this season, largely due to fitness setbacks.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic | IMAGO

He started the season with a notable performance in the Champions League, including scoring two goals in a 4–4 draw against Borussia Dortmund. However, his momentum was stalled by an adductor injury suffered in late November 2025 during a match against Cagliari.

This injury forced him to miss critical fixtures through early 2026, including several European knockout rounds. As of April 2026, he has recorded 3 goals and 1 assist in Serie A and 3 goals in Champions League, often featuring as a substitute or being managed carefully as he returns to full match fitness.

Vlahović's career at Juventus has been a journey of high expectations since his €70 million move from Fiorentina in January 2022. The 26-year-old has amassed over 90 goals in top-flight Italian football and was a pivotal figure in the club's 2024 Coppa Italia triumph, scoring the winning goal in the final against Atalanta.