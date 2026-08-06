I don Colo — Why Cape Verde's famous bachelor Vozinha has gone Colo in Chile

At 40 years of age, the veteran shot-stopper has been rewarded for his historic World Cup exploits with a dream move to South America, securing a special administrative favour to wear his childhood nickname. Here is the breaking breakdown

Cape Verde’s evergreen goalkeeper Vozinha is proving that age is absolutely nothing but a number after sealing a truly staggering, high-profile transfer to Chilean heavyweights Colo-Colo.

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The veteran shot-stopper, who became a global sensation following his heroic, mind-boggling displays at the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup, has been rewarded with the biggest club contract of his life.

At 40 years of age, Vozinha has put pen to paper on an initial six-month contract with the most successful team in Chile, featuring a performance-based option for a further one-year extension.

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CAF PRAISE FALCONS: While Vozinha celebrates his South American dream, read how CAF ruthlessly mocked Egypt after the Super Falcons executed a flawless penalty masterclass.

Vozinha at Colo Colo

"I Didn't Hesitate" — Veteran Ace Stunned by Mad Airport Welcome

Addressing the media following his grand unveiling, the African icon could not hide his sheer disbelief after hundreds of passionate Chilean supporters completely stormed the airport to chant his name.

Vozinha aggressively maintained that despite his advanced footballing age, he has spent his entire career operating at the absolute peak of competitive pressure and is heading to Santiago to win silverware.

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Juan Sativo continuó la fiesta en la bienvenida de Vozinha 🤟🏻⚪️⚫️



Seguimos en vivo en nuestro YouTube desde el Estadio Monumental 🤟🏻⚪️⚫️



Link en nuestras historias. pic.twitter.com/D7q0aWs7Wr — Colo-Colo (@ColoColo) August 5, 2026

"It's a pride to be on such a big and competitive team. I'm very happy to be in Chile," the goalkeeper stated boldly.

"The decision was very clear. I'm a big-team player. Colo-Colo appeared, the biggest in Chile, and I didn't hesitate. Throughout my entire career, I learned to compete, that's what I'm here for. I never imagined this. I'm very anxious."

SHAKY FALCONS: Before tracking Vozinha's debut schedule, see why Nigerian fans are panicking over Chiamaka Nnadozie ahead of a brutal WAFCON knockout clash with Cameroon.

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A Special Presidential Favour for the Cape Verde Icon

Beyond the financial rewards of the South American deal, Vozinha successfully fought an aggressive administrative battle behind the scenes to honour his African roots.

The veteran shot-stopper revealed that rival club presidents in the Chilean top flight had to hold a special vote to grant him an unprecedented exemption to ditch his legal name and print his famous moniker on the official matchday kit.

Vozinha shocked by reception in Chile.

"I thank the other presidents who voted in favour so that I can use my nickname on the jersey," Vozinha revealed emotionally.

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"It's a nickname from my childhood. It means a lot to me. There’s no pressure in football. The fans always want the best, and we’ll work day by day to be in top shape."

Primer encuentro entre Vozinha y nuestro presidente Aníbal Mosa 🤟🏻⚪️⚫️



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First meeting between Vozinha and our president, Aníbal Mosa.



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Primeiro encontro entre a Vozinha e o nosso presidente, Aníbal Mosa. pic.twitter.com/jkzGJmaQRn — Colo-Colo (@ColoColo) August 3, 2026