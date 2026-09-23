Ballon d’Or nominee Kane considers career outside football

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane reveals he is seriously considering a transition to the NFL as a kicker, with a future MLS move potentially aiding the switch

Ballon d’Or nominee Harry Kane is already thinking about life beyond football, with the England captain considering an unlikely future as an NFL kicker.

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The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker says a possible move to Major League Soccer could even help him combine his football career with an eventual switch to American football.

Kane sees NFL as more realistic than golf

Kane has previously spoken about his interest in golf and American football after retirement, but his plans for the NFL now appear to be receiving more serious consideration.

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“That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously, It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years. The NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, let's put it that way,” Kane told reporters at England’s training camp.

The England captain believes his experience taking penalties could provide a useful starting point if he eventually attempts to become an NFL kicker.

“I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure and technique,” he said. “In terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport.”

Kane, however, recognises that moving between elite sports would require considerable preparation. He estimates that he would need six months to a year of dedicated practice before attempting the transition.

“If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously,” he added.

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MLS could provide route into NFL

Kane has also considered how a future spell in MLS could allow him to explore American football without immediately abandoning soccer.

“Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons,” he said.

There is already a precedent for soccer players making the switch. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC, although he never made a first-team appearance, while Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates previously played college soccer.

For now, however, Kane’s focus remains firmly on football. The Bayern striker is among the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or and is also negotiating a new contract with the Bundesliga champions.

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“We're in good talks,” Kane said. “There's still some things that we need to iron out. I'm happy there. I think it won't be too long before there's some sort of announcement.”