Advertisement

Ballon d’Or nominee Kane considers career outside football

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:51 - 23 September 2026
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane reveals he is seriously considering a transition to the NFL as a kicker, with a future MLS move potentially aiding the switch
Advertisement

Ballon d’Or nominee Harry Kane is already thinking about life beyond football, with the England captain considering an unlikely future as an NFL kicker.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker says a possible move to Major League Soccer could even help him combine his football career with an eventual switch to American football.

Kane sees NFL as more realistic than golf

Kane has previously spoken about his interest in golf and American football after retirement, but his plans for the NFL now appear to be receiving more serious consideration.

Advertisement

“That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously, It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years. The NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, let's put it that way,” Kane told reporters at England’s training camp.

The England captain believes his experience taking penalties could provide a useful starting point if he eventually attempts to become an NFL kicker.

“I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure and technique,” he said. “In terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport.”

Kane, however, recognises that moving between elite sports would require considerable preparation. He estimates that he would need six months to a year of dedicated practice before attempting the transition.

“If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously,” he added.

Advertisement

MLS could provide route into NFL

Kane has also considered how a future spell in MLS could allow him to explore American football without immediately abandoning soccer.

“Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons,” he said.

There is already a precedent for soccer players making the switch. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC, although he never made a first-team appearance, while Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates previously played college soccer.

For now, however, Kane’s focus remains firmly on football. The Bayern striker is among the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or and is also negotiating a new contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Advertisement

“We're in good talks,” Kane said. “There's still some things that we need to iron out. I'm happy there. I think it won't be too long before there's some sort of announcement.”

A future NFL career may be years away, but Kane has already begun considering what comes next.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
I turn on the TV for him — Ronaldo's teammate Felix snubs Mbappe with Ballon d'Or pick
Football
24.09.2026
I turn on the TV for him — Ronaldo's teammate Felix snubs Mbappe with Ballon d'Or pick
I won't be surprised — Yobo backs Iwobi to shatter Ahmed Musa record
Football
24.09.2026
I won't be surprised — Yobo backs Iwobi to shatter Ahmed Musa record
Ballon d’Or nominee Kane considers career outside football
Football
23.09.2026
Ballon d’Or nominee Kane considers career outside football
Patrick Vieira, Herve Renard and Aliou Cisse | PulseSports
Football
23.09.2026
Vieira and 5 other top coaches set to make debuts in AFCON 2027 qualifiers
NBA star Zion Williamson defines relationship with rape accuser
Football
23.09.2026
NBA star Zion Williamson defines relationship with rape accuser
Federico Higuain and brother Gonzalo Higuain | MLS
Football
23.09.2026
Higuain sacked from MLS job after alleged sexist remark towards female referee