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After visiting Nigeria and Afghanistan, former PSG star plans to visit every country in the world

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:20 - 23 September 2026
Former PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak has visited over 130 nations, including Nigeria and Afghanistan, with his target set on visiting every country on Earth
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Former Paris Saint-Germain, West Bromwich Albion and Sevilla midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak has swapped football stadiums for some of the world’s most unusual destinations since retiring from the game.

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The Polish midfielder has already travelled to more than 130 countries, including Nigeria, Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia, and now has an extraordinary target in sight: visiting every country on Earth.

Krychowiak’s post-football adventure takes him across the globe

Krychowiak has spent the period since his retirement exploring places far removed from the familiar football destinations that defined his playing career.

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His recent travels have taken him through Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Socotra in Yemen, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Syria, as well as several African countries. The 36-year-old has also visited Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin and Nigeria, before continuing his journey through Libya, Algeria, Somalia and Eritrea.

His itinerary demonstrates just how far his travels have extended, with countries that rarely feature on the conventional tourist circuit appearing alongside more familiar destinations.

For Krychowiak, however, the appeal appears to be the opportunity to experience different cultures and meet people from different backgrounds.

“I don’t know how it started but maybe with football because I travelled a lot when I was young. I moved when I was 12 years old to Szczecin, then to Gdynia. Then, I moved to Bordeaux for football. I discovered new places, new people, new cultures. I was happy to see that,” Krychowiak said according to The Sun.

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From football globetrotter to world traveller

Travel was already built into Krychowiak’s life long before he retired. His football career took him from Poland to France before spells in Russia, Spain, England, Cyprus and Saudi Arabia. His travels away from football have now taken that experience to an entirely different level.

“Now, when I can, I travel around the world to see new places. And I’m always really excited when I do,” he said.

Krychowiak has already crossed the 130-country mark, but he appears to have little intention of slowing down. The former midfielder’s latest adventure has effectively turned retirement into another challenge, only this time there are no league tables, trophies or transfer windows involved.

Instead, the target is every nation on Earth. After seeing parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East that many travellers never experience, Krychowiak is steadily adding more destinations to his collection.

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His football career took him around Europe and beyond. Retirement has simply given him the freedom to keep going.

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