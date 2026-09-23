Man United copy Barcelona strategy after declaring 7th consecutive annual financial loss

Manchester United post a loss for the seventh consecutive financial year.

Manchester United posted a widened net loss of £43 million for the 2025/26 financial year, as the club hierarchy concurrently pushes forward with a proposal to construct a new 100,000-capacity stadium.

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Mounting losses and stadium ambitions

The recently published financial accounts revealed a £10 million increase from the £33 million deficit recorded during the 2024/25 period, marking the club's seventh consecutive financial year in the red.

Despite the mounting deficits, the INEOS-led administration are advancing plans to replace the decaying Old Trafford with a state-of-the-art venue on adjacent land.

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Committing to a mega-stadium project while carrying heavy losses is a well-trodden path in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a £94.7 million loss for the 2024/25 period, weighed down by over £800 million in debt stemming from their £1 billion stadium build.

Similarly, Everton posted an £89.1 million loss in 2023, with their net debt more than doubling to £330.6 million primarily due to the £800 million Bramley-Moore Dock stadium construction.

The derided grass sale

Against this strained financial backdrop, Manchester United have resorted to novel commercial initiatives, including selling preserved sections of the Old Trafford pitch to supporters for £125.

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The turf became available after groundsmen stripped the pitch down to its base for the first time in 14 years last summer to improve drainage and player welfare ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The merchandising strategy mirrors a similar initiative employed by Barcelona during their own period of extreme financial strife.

The Catalan club drew widespread derision from rival fans in September 2023 when they packaged and sold chunks of the Camp Nou pitch for up to €420 following the demolition of their stadium.

While monetising stadium grass does not inherently indicate a desperation for revenue, the stark financial context invites mockery all the same.

Fan tensions escalate

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The pursuit of alternative revenue streams and the widened financial losses arrive amid significant unrest within the Old Trafford fanbase.

Supporter groups protested ahead of the Manchester derby following a club investigation that resulted in the revocation of 685 season tickets.