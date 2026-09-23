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‘This could be my final season’ – Cristiano Ronaldo hints at end of an era

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:29 - 23 September 2026
Portugal legend Ronaldo || imago
Portugal legend Ronaldo || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted the 2026/27 season could be his last, opening up about retirement and his international future with Portugal
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Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the 2026/27 campaign could be his final season, opening the door to the end of one of the most remarkable international careers in football history.

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The 41-year-old Portugal captain remains in Jorge Jesus' latest squad for the September-October international break, but his own comments suggest retirement is becoming a genuine possibility.

Ronaldo admits retirement could be close

Ronaldo was asked whether the current campaign could represent the final chapter of his career and refused to rule it out.

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“Will this be my final chapter? Maybe, I don’t know. This could be my final season. But I don’t know. If my body allows me to, and if my mind does too, and if I’m still in good shape, then I don’t know. I don’t know what will happen”.

The Portugal captain has continued to represent his country deep into his 40s, but his latest comments indicate that his future will depend on how he feels physically and mentally.

For now, there is no firm retirement date. Ronaldo has made it clear that he is still prepared to continue as long as he believes he can contribute, leaving the door open for another chapter with Portugal.

‘If they rely on me, I rely on them’

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Ronaldo also placed the decision partly in Portugal’s hands, insisting he would have no issue stepping away if the national team no longer wanted him.

“If Portugal no longer want to rely on me, I can leave from today. I have no problem with that,” he said, adding, “Or even the president. When they no longer want to rely on me in the national team, I’ll be the first to speak to them about it”.

Ronaldo’s message was clear: his international future is tied to whether Portugal still believes he has a role to play.

“If they rely on me, I rely on them. And the Portuguese people rely on me. That’s why I continue playing for the national team”.

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For now, Portugal still rely on their record goalscorer. The September and October fixtures against Wales, Denmark and Norway will offer another reminder of Ronaldo’s enduring presence, but his latest admission has raised the possibility that the end of his international era could be closer than ever.

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