Ex-Man City star admits truth many players deny after big-money deal

A former Manchester City star has provided insight into his controversial summer transfer window decision.

Tijjani Reijnders has admitted his recent transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah was driven primarily by the financial package, openly acknowledging a reality many players downplay when relocating to the Middle East.

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The Netherlands international departed Manchester City this summer in a £52 million transfer, signing a five-year contract with Al Qadsiah worth a reported £86 million (£17.2 million annually).

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Reijnders seeks generational wealth

The 28-year-old midfielder addressed the economic motivations behind his decision to leave European football just one season after joining the Premier League champions from AC Milan.

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"Once my playing career is over, I don’t want to have to work anymore. Of course, I probably wouldn’t have needed to work anymore after my contract at Manchester City either, but this move allows me to secure the future of the next generations of my family," Reijnders stated.

"I’m not going to lie about that. By signing this contract, I can make sure even my grandchildren are financially secure, so why wouldn’t I do it?"

The admission contrasts with standard industry statements, where players frequently cite the sporting project of the Saudi Pro League.

The division has attracted an influx of European-based stars following significant investment from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) since 2023.

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is one of the few prominent figures to previously acknowledge the financial allure of the division during his spells with Al Shabab, Al Hilal, and Al Wehda.

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A rapid departure from City

The move concludes a brief tenure in Manchester, where Reijnders earned a base salary of £12 million per year, a significant increase from the €3.8 million he earned during his final 2024/25 season at AC Milan.

Despite the City contract, the midfielder opted to transition to Al Qadsiah after reportedly feeling pressured into a more attacking role than his preferred dynamic midfield position.

A conversation with Al Qadsiah manager Brendan Rodgers helped convince the Dutchman to finalise the switch to the Saudi club, which also compete in the AFC Champions League Elite.

International status remains intact

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The move away from the European spotlight has not immediately impacted his international career.

Reijnders was named in new Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez's first 26-man squad for the September UEFA Nations League fixtures against Germany and Serbia.