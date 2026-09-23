Nigeria vs Madagascar: Lookman, Iwobi are humans — Barea star sends warning to Super Eagles

Madagascar star Rayan Raveloson expressed fearlessness ahead of Super Eagles clash.

Madagascar midfielder Rayan Raveloson has dismissed the intimidation factor of facing Nigeria, insisting the Barea are not scared of the Super Eagles ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener on September 25.

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Raveloson projects defiance

The two sides are scheduled to meet at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, marking the beginning of their Group L qualification campaigns.

Despite the disparity in squad depth and pedigree, Raveloson maintained a resolute stance upon his arrival in Nigeria.

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"It’s football. They are humans like us, so we are not scared," the Amedspor midfielder stated. "Everyone wants to win, but sometimes you have to lose to learn."

Seismic squad disparity

The fixture presents a mismatch on paper, underlined by the 78-place gap in the current FIFA rankings.

Nigeria currently sit 26th globally and boast a squad filled with elite European-based players, including Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

Madagascar, ranked 104th in the world, rely predominantly on players competing in lower European divisions and domestic African leagues.

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The hosts will be without Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who withdrew from the squad due to injury.

When asked if Osimhen's absence provides relief and whether the forward is the best player in Africa, Raveloson maintained his defiance.

"I don't know, it's not for me to say, you have to ask all Africans," Raveloson replied.

History of AFCON upsets

While Nigeria enter the September international break fixture as favourites, Madagascar possess a recent history of upsetting the West African side.

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The Barea secured a 2-0 victory over Nigeria during the group stages of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.