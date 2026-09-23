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He destroyed that team — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha reveals lowest moment in football

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:47 - 23 September 2026
Super Eagles legend and Premier League icon Jay-Jay Okocha has revealed his lowest moment throughout his football career.
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Okocha, who is widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest ever players, has endured a career filled with highs and lows.

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In an interview with The Long Form Podcast, the former Nigeria captain opened up about the difficult period that marked a turning point in his early career.

“I will say two moments. When I got relegated with Frankfurt in 1996, I felt very bad,” Okocha said.

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The Nigerian star had joined Eintracht Frankfurt in 1992 and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the Bundesliga.

The club regularly challenged for European places and competed near the top of the table during his early years.

However, Karl-Heinz Körbel, who replaced Jupp Heynckes, brought in a decline in performances, before ultimately being sacked with relegation all but confirmed.

“At Frankfurt, we were always competing in the big competitions and fighting for the league title," Okocha continued.

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"All of a sudden, they brought in a new manager who practically destroyed the team. I could see it coming, but being a young player, I had no voice. After that, I knew it was time to leave Frankfurt.”

Okocha described the experience as particularly painful because he could sense the team’s direction changing but lacked the seniority to influence decisions.

The relegation proved to be a catalyst for the next chapter of his career.

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Okocha went on to play for Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City after leaving Frankfurt, enjoying a successful career that saw him become one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers.

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