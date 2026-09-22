Hot romance? Inter star Marcus Thuram spotted with Asake’s "Why Love" vixen on luxury shopping spree

The French striker and the American model are fuelling massive relationship rumours under the high-fashion lights of Italy.

The French international striker and the American model spent over an hour shopping together before strolling down the streets of Milan.

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Viral social media clips show the 29-year-old Serie A star kindly stopping to take selfies with enthusiastic football supporters during the date.

The 30-year-old model is immensely popular among Nigerian music fans, having famously featured as the lead vixen in the blockbuster visuals for Asake's 2025 hit single "Why Love."

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Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram and American model India Love Westbrook have set social media ablaze after being spotted together on an intimate shopping trip in Milan.

The pair spent over an hour traversing the high-end streets of the fashion capital before clips of them went viral online.

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Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram| Credit: Instagram (equipedefrance)

While the 29-year-old French World Cup runner-up and the 30-year-old model, famous for starring in Asake's music video, remain quiet, fans are convinced they are the new celebrity couple.

Spied on the streets of Milan

The rumour mill is spinning at absolute maximum velocity in Italy. Inter Milan's star attacker Marcus Thuram is heavily making headlines off the pitch after eagle-eyed football and fashion fans caught him walking the streets of Milan with none other than American social media sensation India Love Westbrook.

The two looked remarkably comfortable in each other's company, spending over an hour and a half shopping in the city's exclusive fashion districts.

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In clips that have already racked up thousands of views across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), the 29-year-old French international showed his classy side, kindly stopping to take smiling selfies with local fans while Westbrook stood closely by.

A post-World Cup secret finally exposed?

This isn't the first time the high-profile duo has been linked by the internet detective squad.

Rumours of a low-key romance originally exploded right after the Qatar World Cup ended, when India Love accidentally dropped a major hint on her Instagram account.

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The model had uploaded a candid snapshot that eagle-eyed fans instantly realized featured the distinct physical frame of the Inter forward.

Realising she had exposed their secret holiday getaway, Westbrook deleted the photo almost immediately, but the digital receipts were already saved. This fresh public outing in Milan is the most concrete evidence yet that the relationship rumors may be true.

Marcus Thuram (IMAGO)

The Asake connection fueling Nigerian interest

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The romance rumours are generating massive buzz across the Nigerian digital space because of Westbrook's recent ties to Afrobeats royalty.

The 30-year-old model famously starred as the lead video vixen for Asake's massive global hit "Why Love."

Nigerian star Asake

As it stands, neither Thuram nor Westbrook have released any official statements to confirm or deny the relationship rumors.