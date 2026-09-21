Kan U Believe It - Guns, drama, and total lockdown as Enyimba sporting director stops training with Police

Enyimba’s training ground turned into a chaotic crime scene on Monday morning after the club’s Sporting Director, Daniel Eke, allegedly stormed the facility with armed Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officials. The shocking incident, which brought training to a complete halt and saw club officials forcefully removed, comes just 24 hours after Enyimba suffered a humiliating 1-0 home defeat to Inter Lagos, marking their third consecutive loss of the season.

Sporting Director Daniel Eke arrived at the facility flanked by RRS officers, resulting in a total shutdown of the training session and the physical removal of certain club officials.

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Anonymous sources allege that the disagreement intensifies after the Sporting Director expressed open satisfaction with Enyimba's shocking 1-0 home defeat to Inter Lagos on Sunday.

Legendary club Chairman Kanu Nwankwo had to step in immediately to de-escalate the hostile situation before players and coaches were driven to the police station.

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An absolute circus is unfolding in Aba as internal warfare threatens to completely sink the People's Elephant.

An absolute horror show is unfolding inside the camp of Nigeria’s most successful football club. Witnesses at Enyimba’s training session on Monday morning watched in absolute disbelief as Sporting Director Daniel Eke arrived at the facility accompanied by a detachment of armed police officers from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

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Governor Alex Otti (left) and Nwankwo Kanu at the Enyimba Stadium. (Photo Credit: Otti/Facebook)

Instead of a routine post-match recovery session, the players and coaching staff were treated to an aggressive disruption that brought all football operations to a complete standstill. The armed operatives didn't just stand around; they actively ejected specific club officials from the facility, throwing the entire camp into absolute panic.

Enyimba's Sporting Director, Daniel Eke arrives Enyimba training with RRS officials, disrupts training and whisks the Stadium Manager and some of his staff. pic.twitter.com/2HGOIzKm0E — That Enyimba Fan (@ThatEnyimba_fan) September 21, 2026

Did the Sporting Director celebrate Enyimba's downfall?

The root of this insane internal warfare reportedly stems from Enyimba's shocking 1-0 domestic bottling against newly-promoted underdogs Inter Lagos on Sunday. The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, marking a disastrous run of three consecutive defeats for the Aba giants this season.

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However, the real toxicity exploded behind the scenes. Anonymous camp sources have dropped a massive bombshell, alleging that the Sporting Director, Daniel Eke, openly expressed satisfaction with Sunday's embarrassing loss.

Daniel Eke (m), Enyimba's sporting Director.

The internal friction became so volatile that legendary club Chairman, Kanu Nwankwo, had to frantically step in to de-escalate the hostile environment and prevent a total physical altercation.

Enyimba's Sporting Director, Daniel Eke arrives Enyimba training with RRS officials, disrupts training and whisks the Stadium Manager and some of his staff. pic.twitter.com/2HGOIzKm0E — That Enyimba Fan (@ThatEnyimba_fan) September 21, 2026

From the pitch to the police station

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The situation has quickly escalated far beyond a standard football disagreement. At the time of filing this report, Enyimba players, the entire coaching department, and all essential management staff have reportedly marched down to the police station to resolve the crisis.

The club's media channels have gone completely radio silent, failing to release any official statement to explain this monumental embarrassment to their global fanbase.