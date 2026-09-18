Disaster waiting to happen - Eric Chelle’s double Super Eagles squad reveal divides Nigerians
Furious fans have heavily criticised the manager for failing to fix Nigeria's creative midfield crisis, claiming the current line-up will cause the country to miss out on the 2030 World Cup.
Disgruntled supporters launched severe verbal attacks at Chelle for picking out-of-form stars while completely ignoring red-hot forwards like Gift Orban and Femi Azeez.
Prominent football analyst Solace Chukwu summarised the development, praising the return of fullback Ola Aina while identifying teen sensation George Ilenikhena as a highly exciting prospect.
While some fans are praising his "smart" decision to experiment with a youthful U-23 structure for the friendly against Russia, others are absolutely furious.
The continuous reliance on veterans like Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho, with a critically thin midfield, has fans warning that a sack letter is already loading for the Malian.
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📋 Eric Chelle names squads for September and October 2026 Fixtures. pic.twitter.com/W3zThCDUfE— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 17, 2026
The midfield crisis that refuses to go away
Following the release of the squads for both the critical AFCON 2027 qualifiers and the friendly against Russia, the immediate consensus online was clear: Nigeria’s midfield is still a massive disaster zone.
Angry supporters quickly pointed out that relying solely on the aging formula of Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, and Raphael Onyedika heading into 2027 is a recipe for disaster.
"If we continue to live in denial and don't do anything about this our midfield department, we will miss the 2030 World Cup," one worried fan warned.
Others lamented the total lack of creativity, pointing out that Chelle completely ignored in-form playmaker Daniel Daga for the developmental Russian friendly.
The unkillable veterans vs the hungry outsiders
The heavy-hitting criticism didn't stop in the middle of the pitch. A large section of the fan base is utterly baffled as to why underperforming senior players are still blocking the path for younger, explosive talent.
Outraged fans heavily questioned why Samuel Chukwueze, Iheanacho, and Simon are still getting call-ups in 2026 over lethal, high-flying wingers like Philip Otele or Femi Azeez.
One furious fan pulled zero punches, stating: "Stupid coach. Same set of players that has failed for years... You left out in-form players like Gift Orban for Chukwueze, Simon, and this mumu striker called Tolu [Arokodare] because he is scoring useless goals in Holland... Eric Chelle, sack letter is knocking on your door."
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However, football analyst Solace Chukwu offered a more measured perspective on the chaotic selection.
While acknowledging that Ajax forward Arokodare doesn’t quite fit the team's tactical profile, he noted his recall is a fair reward for club form.
Chukwu was also optimistic about the inclusion of Leicester City's icon Iheanacho on the lower-stakes Russia list, noting it is the perfect environment for him to prove he still wants to play for the badge.
▪️ Happy to see Ola Aina return. Last time we saw him for @NGSuperEagles, he went off injured in a World Cup qualifier vs South Africa. Bright Osayi-Samuel was excellent at #AFCON2025, but his performance levels are prone to fluctuation. Aina just brings a more even baseline.— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) September 17, 2026
▪️… https://t.co/n2sG6HQZxM
Is Chelle a tactical genius or just playing safe?
Despite the heavy toxicity flying around, it isn’t all doom and gloom in the Nigerian football space.
A segment of the fan base has jumped to Chelle’s defence, praising his "smart" squad rotation and his willingness to use the Russian friendly as an absolute audition stage for the U-23 group.
Fans are particularly thrilled to see the return of Nottingham Forest fullback Ola Aina to bring a stable baseline to the defence, alongside the exciting prospects of teenage sensation George Ilenikhena and Brentford's Benjamin Fredrick.
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Chelle has laid his cards face up on the table. He has chosen his soldiers for the war against Madagascar and his ‘guinea pigs’ for the experiment in Russia.
If these lists don't deliver immediate, flawless results, the Nigerian football public will not hesitate to run him out of town.