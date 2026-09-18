Jay Jay Okocha's former teammate chosen to coach Onuachu, Salah at Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor appoint Thomas Reis as new head coach. The former Jay Jay Okocha teammate takes charge of Paul Onuachu and Mohamed Salah in Turkey

Super Eagles duo Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu and Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah will begin a new chapter at Trabzonspor after the Turkish club appointed Thomas Reis as their new head coach.

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The German tactician also has a personal connection to Nigeria, having played alongside Super Eagles legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha during his career.

Okocha's former teammate takes over at Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor officially confirmed Reis’ appointment on Thursday, with the 52-year-old taking over from Fatih Tekke, who resigned earlier this month.

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Reis and Okocha were teammates at Eintracht Frankfurt during the 1990s, sharing the pitch in 10 matches across all competitions. While Okocha went on to become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated footballers, Reis eventually moved into coaching after ending his playing career.

The German returns to Turkey after a successful spell with Samsunspor between 2024 and 2026. He left the club in February before taking charge of Bulgarian side Ludogorets in July, but his time there proved brief as Trabzonspor brought him back to Turkey.

His appointment gives Reis another opportunity to establish himself in Turkish football, while Onuachu, Salah, and Nwaiwu will have to adapt to his methods.

Onuachu and Nwaiwu face fresh start

For Onuachu, the managerial change comes as he strives to regain his important role for Trabzonspor following his permanent return to the club in 2025.

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The Nigerian striker initially joined the Turkish side on loan before completing a permanent transfer and becoming a key attacking option. Nwaiwu has also remained part of the first-team setup and will now compete for his place under Reis.

The timing could prove particularly important for both players as Nigeria prepare for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau later this month.

Onuachu recently suffered an injury after being forced off against Gençlerbirliği, raising concerns over his availability for the Super Eagles, and was subsequently left out of Eric Chelle’s final squad for both games.