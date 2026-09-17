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‘What an outrage!’ — Adeyemi reflects on Barcelona start, promises Champions League glory

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:09 - 17 September 2026
Barcelona's new signing, Karim Adeyemi || X
Barcelona's new signing, Karim Adeyemi || X
Karim Adeyemi reflects on his brilliant Barcelona start, stunning goal against Feyenoord, and why Hansi Flick's team can win the Champions League.
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Karim Adeyemi has wasted little time settling into life at Barcelona, with the forward already backing Hansi Flick’s side to conquer Europe this season.

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After scoring a stunning goal against Feyenoord at Camp Nou, the German has also revealed the remarkable reaction that immediately ran through his mind.

Adeyemi backs Barcelona for Champions League glory

Adeyemi was speaking to ARA after Barcelona had won all six of their matches and was asked whether the Catalan giants are the team best placed to lift the Champions League trophy.

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The forward did not hesitate when giving his answer, insisting that Barcelona possess the quality required to overcome any opponent in Europe.

“For me, Barca is the best team in the world. We can beat any rival and we have incredible quality.”

Despite that confidence, Adeyemi stressed that Barcelona are not looking too far ahead as they chase success across multiple competitions.

“We talk about winning every match,” he said.

The Germany international believes that maintaining that approach could eventually take Barcelona all the way in the Champions League. Rather than becoming distracted by the prospect of lifting the trophy, Flick’s squad are concentrating on collecting victories one game at a time.

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‘What an outrage!’ — Adeyemi recalls stunning goal

Adeyemi has already given Barcelona supporters a memorable moment after finding the net against Feyenoord at Camp Nou. The forward produced a spectacular finish that sent the home crowd into celebration, but his own reaction immediately after scoring was almost as emphatic.

“The goal was so beautiful that I just thought: ‘What an outrage! What a moment!’ It was an incredible moment. I was very happy.”

The goal also appeared to win over Barcelona supporters, who began chanting Adeyemi’s name inside Camp Nou.

His impressive start has extended beyond the Champions League, with the forward also finding the net against Levante. Adeyemi explained that his approach in front of goal is largely based on instinct, while maintaining a clear head when the opportunity arrives.

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With goals already coming at both domestic and European level, the forward has quickly become an important attacking option for Flick. And if Barcelona continue their perfect start, Adeyemi’s belief that they can go all the way in Europe will face its biggest test as the Champions League progresses.

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