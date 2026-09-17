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Mbappe responds to Yamal’s boastful Ballon d’Or claim

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:42 - 17 September 2026
Kylian Mbappé responds to Lamine Yamal's bold 2026 Ballon d'Or claims, insisting his performances on the pitch for Real Madrid will speak for themselves
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Kylian Mbappé has responded to Lamine Yamal’s bold Ballon d’Or claim as the pair’s rivalry continues to dominate the build-up to the 2026 ceremony.

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While Yamal believes he deserves the prize and considers himself and Mbappé the world’s two best players, the Real Madrid forward has opted to let his football make the argument.

Mbappe responds to Yamal

Yamal recently made headlines by declaring that he deserved to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or while naming Mbappé as one of the only two players he considers the best in the world. Mbappé was asked about his Barcelona rival during an interview with AS and responded with considerable praise for the teenager.

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“Lamine Yamal? I have a feeling he’s going to have a great career. I wish him the best,” said the France captain.

The Real Madrid star was then asked whether he believes he can finally claim the individual prize himself. Rather than getting drawn into a direct exchange with Yamal, Mbappé insisted that his performances should determine his chances.

“Can I win the Ballon d’Or this year? I can speak with my mouth, but I think my best lawyer is my feet. That’s football; I try to remain focused on the pitch at all times.”

Mbappé has made no secret of his desire to win the award, with José Mourinho also publicly backing his case for the 2026 prize.

Yamal vs Mbappe goes beyond current form

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The rivalry is particularly intriguing because both players have made almost identical starts to the 2026/27 campaign.

Mbappé has scored eight goals and provided two assists in seven appearances across all competitions, including seven goals and two assists in six La Liga matches and another goal against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Yamal has matched that overall tally, registering eight goals and two assists in seven appearances. He has scored seven times in six La Liga games, while adding a goal and two assists in the Champions League during Barcelona’s 5-1 victory over Feyenoord before scoring again against Racing Santander.

However, the Ballon d’Or is judged on the 2025/26 season rather than their opening weeks of the new campaign.

Yamal has a major advantage in terms of team honours, having helped Spain win the World Cup and Barcelona claim the league title. Mbappé, meanwhile, finished as the leading scorer in La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup, but ended the campaign without a major team trophy.

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With the ceremony scheduled for October 26 in London, the battle between two of football’s biggest young stars is heading towards its decisive stage. Mbappé’s message is simple: rather than responding to Yamal’s confidence, he wants his numbers and performances to make the case for him.

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