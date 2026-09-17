No Osimhen, no Lookman – Eric Chelle names 24-man experimental Super Eagles squad for Russia friendly

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shockedcNigerian football after naming a highly experimental 24-man squad to face Russia in next month's international friendly. With marquee superstars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman completely rested, captain Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, and Stanley Nwabali are left to lead a platoon of hungry debutants and NPFL revelations into the freezing temperatures of Nizhny Novgorod.

Team captain Wilfred Ndidi, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, and dangerous winger Moses Simon will officially anchor the squad for the trip to Eastern Europe.

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The selection features highly unexpected maiden senior invitations for Switzerland-based defender Victory Akpe and Finland-based goalkeeper Samuel James.

The international friendly match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, exactly one week after Nigeria finishes its opening block of AFCON qualifiers.

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The core veterans left to hold the fort

Ahead of the international friendly against Russia's senior men's national team on Tuesday, 6th October at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, the manager has opted to give his heavily overworked superstars a break.

Instead, the responsibility of guiding a largely inexperienced group falls heavily on the shoulders of newly appointed captain Wilfred Ndidi, veteran winger Moses Simon, and reliable shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

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They will be joined by trusted European-based regulars like Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika, Akor Adams, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

A massive debutant invasion from Europe

Chelle is using this high-profile friendly window for its exact purpose: a ruthless scouting experiment to build long-term squad depth.

The biggest talking point on the 24-man list is the inclusion of an incredible group of fresh faces entering the Super Eagles camp for the very first time.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored or assisted 10 goals in six matches for Bursaspor.

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The new European arrivals include Finland-based goalkeeper Samuel James, Switzerland-based defender Victory Akpe, and Czechia-based fullback Abdullahi Bewene.

The midfield and attacking departments have also been completely injected with new blood, as uncapped prospects like Chibuzo Nwoko (Fulham), Stephen Michael (Denmark), Igor Wilfred (Norway), and Abubakar Umar (Portugal) land massive opportunities to prove they deserve to wear the heavy green-and-white jersey.

Abdullahi Bewene in action for Nigeria || Imago

Local NPFL stars get their big break

Perhaps the most refreshing part of Chelle's latest roster is his direct vote of confidence in the domestic Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

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At a time when local players are often ignored for international windows, the manager has thrown a massive lifeline to homegrown talent.

Michael Atata kept 16 clean sheets last season in the NPFL.

Ikorodu City FC is the biggest winner of this selection, with both goalkeeper Michael Atata and midfielder Aderemi Adeoye earning dream call-ups to the senior national team.

Alongside Enugu Rangers' defensive powerhouse Kenneth Igboke, these local league stars will fly out to battle 'The Boys' of Russia.

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Kenneth Igboke, the Rangers left-back also got a Super Eagles call. || Image credit: Imago

The training camp is about to become a warzone as these fringe players fight tooth and nail to secure their spots in Chelle's future tactical plans.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Michael Atata (Ikorodu City); Samuel James (SJK FC, Finland); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Kenneth Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Victory Akpe (FC Basel, Switzerland); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Abdullahi Bewene (FC Banik Ostrava, Czechia)

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Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Chibuzo Nwoko (Fulham FC, England); Stephen Michael (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark); Igor Wilfred (Kristiansund FC, Norway); Ridwan Abdulrasaq (Al Wasl, UAE); Suleiman Mubarak (Slavia Prague, Czechia); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City);