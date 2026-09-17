Pulisic and Moroney: Milan star’s dating life takes centre stage after getting dumped by Pochettino

Christian Pulisic faces a USMNT omission from Mauricio Pochettino's squad as country star Megan Moroney fuels dating rumors during her European tour

Christian Pulisic’s dating life has once again become a talking point after country music star Megan Moroney reignited speculation that the pair could be romantically involved.

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The AC Milan forward is also dealing with an unexpected absence from the United States men’s national team after Mauricio Pochettino left him out of the squad for the upcoming autumn friendlies.

Megan Moroney fuels Pulisic dating rumours

Moroney, who is currently touring Europe, recently shared several photographs from a trip to Italy, where Pulisic plays his club football for AC Milan.

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Megan Moroney in a shirt linked to Christian Pulisic | Daily Mail

Fans were quick to spot a possible connection after noticing that the singer appeared to be wearing a shirt similar to one previously worn by the footballer during a podcast appearance.

The latest sighting has added fuel to rumours that have followed the pair since they were spotted together in Nashville following the USA’s disappointing World Cup exit to Belgium in July.

Pulisic reportedly headed to Broadway after the defeat and was seen with Moroney in the VIP section at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. The pair appeared to be enjoying themselves as they listened to music together.

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Moroney previously revealed she was single

There have been other links between the two. Pulisic took his cousin to watch Moroney perform in Miami during her Cloud 9 tour, with the trio posing for photographs after the show. Pulisic and Moroney also follow each other on Instagram.

Moroney, however, said earlier this summer that she was single. She told Cosmopolitan that being unattached during her current tour had allowed her to focus on herself after previous relationships had affected important moments in her life.

She added that once her tour ends in October, she could be “back on the prowl again” and joked about the arrival of “cuffing season”.

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Pulisic has also been through a public breakup with professional golfer Alexa Melton. Melton confirmed in April that the pair were no longer together and sparked controversy with an Instagram comment that appeared to accuse the Milan star of infidelity.

However, Melton later withdrew the allegation, writing: “I received false info. He is not a cheater. And narrative beyond that is not mine.”

Pochettino leaves Pulisic out of USMNT squad

The dating speculation comes as Pulisic begins a new chapter with both Milan and the USMNT. Pochettino left the 27-year-old out of his latest 28-man squad for friendlies against Chile, Peru, Mexico and Canada as the USA begins preparing for the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Pulisic fractured two bones in his right leg during the USA’s last-16 defeat to Belgium and was an unused substitute during Milan’s first three Serie A matches under Ruben Amorim. He returned for 31 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Lazio last weekend.

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Pochettino explained that Pulisic and Weston McKennie were omitted because they needed additional time to regain full fitness and rhythm after difficult starts to the new club season.

“After the World Cup, we started to change to see and to analyze all the potential players for this camp ... The players that are going to be involved in these four games, for different circumstances, are the best players that we want to see, and they want to play, we want to work, and that's it,” Pochettino said.