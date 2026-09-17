‘Doesn't bother me one bit’ - Carrick claims his job is safe despite Man United's dismal start

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is facing growing uncertainty over his future following a dismal start to the season.

Despite signing a long-term contract in May, the club legend is reportedly on thin ice, with warnings that his time in the dugout could be cut short if results do not improve dramatically.

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The recent defeat by Brighton has significantly intensified the pressure at Old Trafford.

The team have managed just one win in their first four Premier League matches, losing twice.

After the final whistle against Brighton, the Stretford End erupted in frustration, with fans booing the team and directing angry chants towards the players and coaching staff.

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Carrick responds to Man United's future

Despite the mounting criticism and a record of three losses in six games this season, Carrick insists he is not fazed by the external pressure.

When asked if he feared for his job after the cup exit, the 45-year-old manager was resolute. "I don't feel under pressure," Carrick said.

Man United manager Carrick || Imago

"Either way, that doesn't bother me one bit. It generally doesn't bother me one bit. I understand what goes on outside and how the world works, but it doesn't bother me."

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The honeymoon period for Carrick, who was praised last season for leading United back to the Champions League with 12 wins in 17 matches, is clearly over.

He now faces serious questions about his team's defensive frailties and apparent lack of leadership on the pitch.

While the manager projects a calm demeanour, the lack of effort against Brighton points to deeper issues that need urgent attention.

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Manchester United's focus now shifts to their Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.