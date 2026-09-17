Jurgen Klopp practically ends Nigeria’s hopes for new Super Eagles No. 1

The former Liverpool boss has handed Nigeria a huge blow

Nigeria's hopes of convincing Noah Atubolu to represent the Super Eagles have suffered a major blow after Jürgen Klopp handed the goalkeeper his first Germany call-up.

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The Freiburg shot-stopper had recently attracted attention from Nigerian fans after extending his Bundesliga record to six consecutive penalty saves, but his inclusion in the Germany squad could now change the international picture.

Klopp calls up Nigerian-born Atubolu

Klopp has named his first Germany squad since taking charge, selecting an extraordinary 44 players for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia.

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The new Bundestrainer has split the selection into two groups, with 24 players initially joining the squad before another 20 are brought in for the later fixtures. Atubolu has been included in the second group, meaning the Nigerian-born goalkeeper is now set to work under Klopp at senior international level.

The call-up comes at a particularly significant moment for the 23-year-old, who has been producing eye-catching numbers in the Bundesliga. While playing for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Freiburg, Atubolu saved Nadiem Amiri's penalty in the 3-1 victory over Mainz, extending his Bundesliga record to six consecutive spot-kicks stopped.

His 66.7 per cent penalty save ratio is also the best among Bundesliga goalkeepers who have faced at least three penalties. Klopp was watching from the stands when Atubolu produced his latest penalty heroics, and the Germany coach has now rewarded the goalkeeper with an international opportunity.

Super Eagles face difficult Atubolu battle

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Atubolu's performances had previously prompted Nigerian supporters to call on the Nigeria Football Federation to make a move for him.

The goalkeeper is eligible to represent Nigeria through his Nigerian heritage, and fans had hoped his lack of a Germany cap could leave the door open for a switch. That window has now become considerably narrower.

Although Atubolu remains uncapped by Germany, his inclusion in Klopp's senior setup is a clear indication that he is being considered within the German national-team structure. If he makes his competitive debut, his international future could become tied to Germany under FIFA eligibility rules.

For Nigeria, the timing is particularly frustrating. The Super Eagles have continued to search for long-term solutions in goal, with consistency remaining a problem for Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye, while Atubolu's record-breaking penalty performances have made him an increasingly attractive prospect.

Now, instead of Nigeria trying to persuade an uncapped goalkeeper, the Super Eagles may have to watch as Klopp attempts to integrate him into the Germany setup.

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