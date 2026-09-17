‘What are you doing’ - Roy Keane slams Foden’s antics towards Man United fan after red card
Foden received a red card in the first half of the heated contest for kicking out at United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Despite being a man down, City secured a 1-0 win thanks to a controversial Erling Haaland goal that stood despite a significant VAR error.
After the match, Foden was filmed gesturing the "1-0" scoreline with his fingers towards United supporters as he headed to the team bus.
Keane reacts to Foden’s gesture
Speaking on the "Stick to Football" podcast, Keane expressed his disapproval of the City star's post-game antics.
"Can I make a point on Foden?" Keane began. "He gets sent off at the weekend... Did you see him the other day walking onto the bus? He's holding his fingers up, showing 1-0 to the United fans."
Mr 115 charges Fc Phil foden thinks he has jokes trying to troll Manchester United fans leaving old Trafford!#philfoden #theeyetest #manchestercity #manchesterunited #oldtrafford pic.twitter.com/YaNd1azRHL— Theeyetest (@TheEyeTest_1) September 13, 2026
Former England international Jill Scott offered a defence, suggesting Foden was merely reacting to provocation.
"But he's getting s*, isn't he? You do react," she said, adding, "He is a big City fan. I think he's being a fan as he's walking through there."
However, Keane was unmoved by the explanation. "You've just been sent off, what are you doing?" he retorted. "Get on the bus."
Interestingly, Keane had initially defended Foden over the red card incident itself, placing more blame on Fernandes for instigating the confrontation.
"He (Fernandes) goes and tackles him, gives him a little boot on the floor, he does react, obviously," Keane commented. "To me, Bruno is the one who is violent... I don't think that's a red card."
While Foden's dismissal ultimately did not cost his team the result, he will now serve a three-match suspension, missing upcoming fixtures against Norwich, Sunderland, and Liverpool.