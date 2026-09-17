Advertisement

‘What are you doing’ - Roy Keane slams Foden’s antics towards Man United fan after red card

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:13 - 17 September 2026
Roy Keane slams Foden’s antics towards Man United fan
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has criticised Phil Foden for taunting home fans in the Old Trafford car park following Manchester City's derby victory.
Advertisement

Foden received a red card in the first half of the heated contest for kicking out at United captain Bruno Fernandes. 

Advertisement

Despite being a man down, City secured a 1-0 win thanks to a controversial Erling Haaland goal that stood despite a significant VAR error.

After the match, Foden was filmed gesturing the "1-0" scoreline with his fingers towards United supporters as he headed to the team bus. 

Keane reacts to Foden’s gesture

Advertisement

Speaking on the "Stick to Football" podcast, Keane expressed his disapproval of the City star's post-game antics.

"Can I make a point on Foden?" Keane began. "He gets sent off at the weekend... Did you see him the other day walking onto the bus? He's holding his fingers up, showing 1-0 to the United fans."

Foden sent off against Man United || Imago
Foden sent off against Man United || Imago

Former England international Jill Scott offered a defence, suggesting Foden was merely reacting to provocation. 

Advertisement

"But he's getting s*, isn't he? You do react," she said, adding, "He is a big City fan. I think he's being a fan as he's walking through there."

However, Keane was unmoved by the explanation. "You've just been sent off, what are you doing?" he retorted. "Get on the bus."

Interestingly, Keane had initially defended Foden over the red card incident itself, placing more blame on Fernandes for instigating the confrontation. 

Advertisement
Man United legend Roy Keane || Credit: Imago
Man United legend Roy Keane || Credit: Imago

"He (Fernandes) goes and tackles him, gives him a little boot on the floor, he does react, obviously," Keane commented. "To me, Bruno is the one who is violent... I don't think that's a red card."

While Foden's dismissal ultimately did not cost his team the result, he will now serve a three-match suspension, missing upcoming fixtures against Norwich, Sunderland, and Liverpool.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
No Osimhen, no Lookman – Eric Chelle names 24-man experimental Super Eagles squad for Russia friendly
Football
17.09.2026
No Osimhen, no Lookman – Eric Chelle names 24-man experimental Super Eagles squad for Russia friendly
Pulisic and Moroney: Milan star’s dating life takes centre stage after getting dumped by Pochettino
Football
17.09.2026
Pulisic and Moroney: Milan star’s dating life takes centre stage after getting dumped by Pochettino
Osimhen in, Iheanacho OUT - Eric Chelle unleashes ruthless 24-man squad for AFCON 2027 qualifiers
Football
17.09.2026
Osimhen in, Iheanacho OUT - Eric Chelle unleashes ruthless 24-man squad for AFCON 2027 qualifiers
Brentford vs Chelsea: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
Match Previews
17.09.2026
Brentford vs Chelsea: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
How Modern Games Use Rewards, Challenges and Progression to Maintain Player Interest
Football
17.09.2026
How Modern Games Use Rewards, Challenges and Progression to Maintain Player Interest
Carrick claims his job is safe
Premier League
17.09.2026
‘Doesn't bother me one bit’ - Carrick claims his job is safe despite Man United's dismal start