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Ex-EPL star claims Carrick's may not survive at Man United after back-to-back losses

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:24 - 17 September 2026
Ex-EPL star claims Carrick's may not last at Man United
Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Michael Carrick is already fighting for his job, despite having signed a contract that runs until 2028.
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The Red Devils' turbulent campaign hit a new low on Wednesday night as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the third round. 

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United squandered a two-goal lead against Brighton, with early goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount giving them what seemed to be a comfortable advantage. 

However, a stunning comeback saw Brighton seal a 3-2 victory, marking the first time in 50 years that Manchester United have lost a home game after being two goals ahead.

Agbonlahor warns Carrick

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Speaking on TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor suggested that the United board might start looking for replacements if the team's poor form continues.

"If this carries on, if they lose away at Fulham at the weekend... it’s the three-week international break," Agbonlahor stated. 

Ex-Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor - Imago
Ex-Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor - Imago

"If you’re Manchester United, are you starting to look at who we can tap up? Who can we speak to? If this carries on for another four or five games, maybe they make a change."

Agbonlahor was also highly critical of United's defence, which featured Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, and Noussair Mazraoui, and questioned the team's commitment. 

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"Defensively so poor, so open. That’s one of the worst defensive performances I’ve seen in years," he commented. 

"They looked like they gave up. Just no desire. [Joshua] Zirkzee, it was like he was frustrated he hasn't got his move away from Manchester United, didn't seem bothered. I’m watching them like: Where’s your heart? Where’s your desire?"

Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago
Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago
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He concluded, "They’re too easy to score against, Manchester United, and I don’t know their style of play."

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