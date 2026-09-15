Man United eye ex-Chelsea coach as potential Carrick replacement

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a potential future without Michael Carrick.

Manchester United have reportedly identified former Napoli and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as a potential candidate should they decide to replace head coach Michael Carrick.

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The 57-year-old Italian is currently unemployed following his departure from Napoli at the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, where he secured the 2024/25 Serie A title during his two-year tenure.

United monitor Conte situation

The club hierarchy are reportedly eyeing external options following a mediocre start to the 2026/27 season.

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Manchester United most recently suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on September 13, failing to capitalise after playing against 10 men for nearly 70 minutes.

The poor start places pressure on Carrick, who recently signed a permanent contract after impressing during an interim stint earlier in 2026.

Despite handing the 45-year-old a new long-term deal in the summer, the Manchester United board are exploring contingency plans if results do not improve.

Rasmus Hojlund started life under Antonio Conte in fine fashion.

Conte's elite pedigree

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Conte presents a proven option for the Old Trafford hierarchy, boasting a strong track record of securing major domestic titles.

He won three consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus between 2011 and 2014, secured the 2020/21 Serie A title with Inter Milan, and added a fifth Italian championship with Napoli in 2024/25.

His Premier League credentials include winning the 2016/17 league title and the 2017/18 FA Cup during a two-year stint at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018.

Explosive Tottenham exit

Despite his undeniable pedigree, reservations remain regarding his abrasive management style and his previous exit from English football.

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Conte last managed in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the club by mutual consent in March 2023 following a volatile 16-month tenure.

His departure occurred shortly after an explosive post-match press conference where he openly criticised his players as "selfish" following a 3-3 draw against Southampton.