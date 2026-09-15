Super Eagles star Awoniyi makes strides towards retirement with PFA Diploma
Taiwo Awoniyi is already preparing for life beyond professional football after adding a postgraduate qualification to his growing list of achievements.
The Super Eagles striker has graduated from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with Merit, giving him another potential career path when his playing days eventually come to an end.
Awoniyi adds academic success to football career
The 28-year-old Coventry City forward celebrated the achievement on Instagram, describing it as “another proud moment” away from the football pitch.
“Another proud moment for me off the pitch. 🎓 Graduating from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport. Directorship with Merit,” Awoniyi wrote.
The Nigerian has made it clear that his ambitions extend beyond what he can achieve on the pitch, insisting that footballers should continue learning throughout their careers.
“I have always believed that being a footballer shouldn’t stop you from being a student of the game and education has become an important part of that journey for me,” he added.
Awoniyi also thanked the PFA Business School, its lecturers and fellow students who shared the experience with him.
“Thank you to everyone at the PFA Business School, the lecturers and my colleagues I had the opportunity to learn alongside.
“And a special thank you to my family and friends for their encouragement and support throughout,” he said.
Super Eagles star prepares for life after football
Awoniyi's qualification could eventually provide him with an avenue into football management and administration once he hangs up his boots.
The PFA Business School offers development programmes designed for football professionals, covering areas such as leadership, management and the business side of the sport. A diploma in global football sport directorship therefore gives Awoniyi a foundation for a potential post-playing career within the game.
For now, however, retirement is clearly not on his immediate agenda.
The Nigerian remains an active professional with Coventry City and concluded his message with a simple statement of intent that sums up his approach to balancing football with education.
“Still playing. Still learning. The journey continues.”
Awoniyi may have several years of football ahead of him, but his latest achievement shows that the Super Eagles star is already thinking about what comes next when his playing career eventually reaches its final chapter.