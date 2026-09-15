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‘Overall package was enormous’ - Ex-EPL star explains Osimhen's failed move to Arsenal

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:28 - 15 September 2026
Ex-EPL star explains Osimhen's failed move to Arsenal
Victor Osimhen has been described as a "perfect" fit for Arsenal by Brad Friedel, but the Nigerian striker may need to accept a compromise if he wants to move to the Premier League giants.
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For years, Osimhen has been a fixture in transfer speculation, with top English clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal frequently linked to the prolific forward. 

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His goal-scoring record is undeniable, having netted 17 or more goals in seven of his last eight seasons. 

However, despite his proven finishing ability, one significant obstacle continues to prevent the 27-year-old from making his long-awaited move to England's top flight.

Friedel speaks on Osimhen’s move to Arsenal

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Friedel, who had a brief stint in Turkey with Besiktas, believes Osimhen has all the attributes to succeed in England. 

"He has the perfect profile for the Premier League," Friedel told Jackpot City Casino in an interview.

Brad Friedel, ex-Premier League goalkeeper || imago
Brad Friedel, ex-Premier League goalkeeper || imago

"He's big, strong, great in the air, and can play in a high-pressing team, a low block, or a possession-based side. His movement in the box and finishing ability are proven and deadly."

"The difficulty with a deal like that often comes down to financial structures and wage expectations, especially with PSR rules in the Premier League making massive net packages difficult to accommodate," he explained.

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"Having been at Besiktas, I know the overall package offered to him was enormous, which makes it complicated for Premier League clubs trying to manage financial compliance," Friedel added. 

"Many Premier League clubs likely enquired, but most probably didn't get past the first phone call when they found out how much."

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || imago
Osimhen, Galatasaray star || imago
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Given these financial constraints, a Premier League move for Osimhen during his prime seems increasingly unlikely. 

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