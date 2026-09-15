Fashion meets football: Real Madrid stars turn heads with customised luxury bags ahead Elche clash

Marc Cucurella, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Arda Guler cause an internet meltdown after flaunting custom Louis Vuitton travel gear worth thousands of dollars before tonight's match.

Madrid's elite stars turned heads by carrying exclusive, custom-designed French luxury pieces as they boarded the team transport for tonight's match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The high-fashion flex is part of an ongoing exclusive partnership signed in 2025 between Real Madrid and luxury house Louis Vuitton to design bespoke travel wardrobes.

Wonderkid Arda Guler was spotted with a custom Mon Monogram Keepall worth $2,970, while Cucurella and Trent carried rare pieces stretching the squad's accessory values past the $10,000 mark.

Real Madrid’s superstars have once again turned a standard matchday arrival into a high-fashion runway, leaving football fans completely stunned online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid squad arrived at the Martinez Valero stadium ahead of tonight’s LaLiga clash against Elche, but it was their outrageous off-pitch luxury gear that stole the headlines.

English superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Spanish giants have taken their official fashion partnership to a whole new level, flaunting customised travel pieces from French luxury house Louis Vuitton that are worth a fortune.

The partnership, which officially kicked off in 2025, sees Louis Vuitton design exclusive formal wear, travel wardrobes, and bespoke accessories featuring the iconic Monogram canvas reworked with Real Madrid's classic white-and-gold detailing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luxury Overload: Guler, Cucurella, and Trent show off rare custom designer gear

Eagle-eyed fashion lovers went bag-spotting as the players stepped off the team bus, revealing the jaw-dropping prices of the squad's travel gear.

Turkish prodigy Arda Guler turned heads while carrying a custom-designed Mon Monogram Keepall Bandoulière travel bag worth a staggering $2,970. Not to be outdone, Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella swaggered into the dressing room sporting a rare Speedy P9 Bandouliere 20 Bleu valued at $2,850.

Turkish prodigy Arda Guler

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, English superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold opted for pure elegance, rocking the highly sought-after Christopher MM Monogram Macassar Canvas backpack, pushing the trio's collective bag value toward the $10,000 mark.

Marc Cucurella

Back to Business: Galacticos look to destroy Elche on the pitch

While the players are winning the fashion wars off the pitch, the pressure is heavily on them to secure all three points tonight to avoid a massive domestic crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elche boss Martín Anselmi wants to starve Mourinho and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid cannot afford any distractions as they look to keep up the intense pressure on current league leaders Barcelona.