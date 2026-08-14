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Arsenal enter Osimhen discussions after Vinicius snub

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:06 - 14 August 2026
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Premier League champions Arsenal are said to have discussed Victor Osimhen with his current employers, Galatasaray.
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Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Galatasaray regarding a potential move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen before the summer transfer window closes.

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The 27-year-old forward's name surfaced during broader transfer discussions between the Premier League champions and the Turkish club.

The Martinelli connection

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, the topic of Osimhen was broached during extensive talks led by Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta during negotiations for Gabriel Martinelli.

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Law noted that it remains unclear whether Berta initiated the inquiry or if Galatasaray actively offered the striker to the English side during the negotiations.

Galatasaray recently tested Arsenal's resolve by submitting a £38.4 million offer for Martinelli. However, the 25-year-old Brazilian is reportedly reluctant to leave North London, having made 53 appearances and scored 11 times in his “Finishers” role during Arsenal's 2025/26 Premier League title-winning campaign.

A decade-long pursuit

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Osimhen that dates back over a decade. Former manager Arsène Wenger famously attempted to sign the forward following his golden boot-winning performance for Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, but Osimhen ultimately opted for Wolfsburg to ensure immediate playing time.

Securing the Nigerian would require a massive financial outlay, but Arsenal have already demonstrated a clear willingness to splurge this summer. 

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The Gunners recently explored a highly lucrative move for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior before the Brazilian opted to sign a long-term contract extension in the Spanish capital.

Osimhen's prolific Turkish spell

Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe's most devastating finishers since arriving in Istanbul two years ago.

Following an initial loan spell that Galatasaray made permanent for a reported €75 million fee, the striker has amassed 59 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions over the past two campaigns.

His output spearheaded Galatasaray to back-to-back Turkish Süper Lig titles in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons. During their most recent campaign, he contributed 22 goals and six assists in all competitions.

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