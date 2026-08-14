Osimhen to Arsenal – What we know so far

Arsenal are interested in signing Osimhen, who still has three years left on his contract with Galatasaray.

Premier League champions Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen this summer.

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Arsenal hold talks for Osimhen

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking positions and have identified Osimhen as an ideal target. According to reports, Arsenal will hold talks with Galatasaray about signing their Nigerian striker.

Victor Osimhen's name is believed to have been discussed amid Arsenal's talks with Galatasary over Martinelli and Nwaneri. Unclear at this stage on level of interest or which club prompted Osimhen discussion #afc https://t.co/yl6993EWfA — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 13, 2026

However, it remains to be seen if Galatasaray will be willing to part ways with their most prized asset, considering they paid €75.00m to sign him permanently from Napoli last summer.

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It is also unclear whether Osimhen would be interested in a move to Arsenal, given he still has three years left on his contract at Galatasaray and has expressed his loyalty to the club.

Osimhen to Arsenal is a possibility

Still, a deal could be agreed upon, especially if the Gunners agree to sell Gabriel Martinelli to the Turkish Champions. The Brazilian forward is one of Galatasaray’s targets this summer as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

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While Osimhen is important to Galatasaray, the Lions could be willing to do a deal that would see Martinelli go the other way, although Arsenal would also have to add more cash.

It remains to be seen, however, how much Galatasaray would demand for their most prized asset, having rejected an offer of €130m from Al-Hilal this summer.

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day."



Victor Osimhen speaking about his dream of playing in the Premier League back in 2023 ⏮️ pic.twitter.com/Xvp2sPbSOY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2026