Advertisement

Osimhen to Arsenal – What we know so far

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 12:02 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Osimhen has been linked with a move to Arsenal. || IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Arsenal are interested in signing Osimhen, who still has three years left on his contract with Galatasaray.
Advertisement

Premier League champions Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen this summer. 

Advertisement

Arsenal hold talks for Osimhen

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking positions and have identified Osimhen as an ideal target. According to reports, Arsenal will hold talks with Galatasaray about signing their Nigerian striker. 

However, it remains to be seen if Galatasaray will be willing to part ways with their most prized asset, considering they paid €75.00m to sign him permanently from Napoli last summer. 

Advertisement

It is also unclear whether Osimhen would be interested in a move to Arsenal, given he still has three years left on his contract at Galatasaray and has expressed his loyalty to the club. 

Osimhen to Arsenal is a possibility

Still, a deal could be agreed upon, especially if the Gunners agree to sell Gabriel Martinelli to the Turkish Champions. The Brazilian forward is one of Galatasaray’s targets this summer as they look to add more firepower to their attack. 

Advertisement

While Osimhen is important to Galatasaray, the Lions could be willing to do a deal that would see Martinelli go the other way, although Arsenal would also have to add more cash. 

It remains to be seen, however, how much Galatasaray would demand for their most prized asset, having rejected an offer of €130m from Al-Hilal this summer. 

However, considering Osimhen has also expressed his desire to play in the Premier League in the past, a €70m offer plus Martinelli could convince the Lions to sell their Nigerian star man. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ronaldo’s mum and sister fail to attend Al-Nassr star’s wedding
Lifestyle
14.08.2026
Family Feud? Ronaldo’s mum and sister fail to attend Al-Nassr star’s wedding with Georgina
Rashford tipped to become Manchester United’s ‘best signing’ this summer
Premier League
14.08.2026
Rashford tipped to become Manchester United’s ‘best signing’ this summer
Arsenal enter Osimhen discussions after Vinicius snub
Football
14.08.2026
Arsenal enter Osimhen discussions after Vinicius snub
Osimhen to Arsenal – What we know so far
Football
14.08.2026
Osimhen to Arsenal – What we know so far
Julian Alvarez apologises to Ademola Lookman and co
Football
14.08.2026
Julian Alvarez apologises to Ademola Lookman and co
‘I am not afraid of being sacked’ - Super Falcons coach Madugu opens up after World Cup blow
Super Falcons
14.08.2026
‘I am not afraid of being sacked’ - Super Falcons coach Madugu opens up after World Cup blow