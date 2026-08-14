Julian Alvarez apologises to Ademola Lookman and co

Argentina ace Julian Alvarez appears to be warming up to the fact he could remain an Atletico Madrid player this season.

Julián Alvarez has reportedly issued an apology to his Atlético Madrid teammates after his public attempt to force a transfer to Barcelona caused significant internal friction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alvarez’s apology

According to Cadena SER reporter Martin Talavera, the 26-year-old Argentine forward recently admitted to his missteps inside the dressing room at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

“Julian Alvarez isn't hiding the fact that he made a mistake in the dressing room,” Talavera noted, explaining that the forward acknowledged his public transfer request was poorly executed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the transfer window winds down, the striker has promised his colleagues that he will remain fully professional and leave everything on the pitch for Diego Simeone's side if the proposed deal fails to materialise.

The World Cup outburst

The controversy initially ignited while Alvarez was on international duty with Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

During the tournament, the forward made public statements declaring his desire to leave the Spanish capital to orchestrate a dream switch to Catalonia.

The off-field distraction occurred as Argentina progressed to the World Cup final, where they ultimately suffered a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain on July 19, 2026, with Alvarez playing 102 minutes of the decisive match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona's €100 million standoff

Despite the fallout and Atlético Madrid's firm resistance, Barcelona have continued to push for the forward's signature in recent weeks.

The Catalan giants have submitted a staggering €100 million transfer offer to pry the Argentine away from their domestic rivals. While Atlético president Enrique Cerezo immediately rejected the initial bid, Barcelona have left the financial package on the table.

A proven champion

Barcelona's desperation to secure Alvarez stems from his status as a proven serial winner. Before joining Atlético Madrid in a club-record €95 million deal in 2024, the forward established his reputation during a two-year spell at Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While in England between 2022 and 2024, he notably secured the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League alongside back-to-back Premier League titles (2022/23 and 2023/24).