Rashford tipped to become Manchester United’s ‘best signing’ this summer

Ruud Gullit believes that Rashford, who was impressive while on loan at Barcelona last season, could be Manchester United's best signing.

Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit believes Marcus Rashford could effectively become one of Manchester United’s most important “new signings” if he can reproduce the form he showed during his loan spell at Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rashford returned to Old Trafford this summer after spending the previous campaign in Spain, where he rediscovered his confidence and produced an impressive attacking return.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists for Barcelona, but the Catalan club decided against triggering the reported €30 million (£26 million) option to make his move permanent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That decision has opened the door for Rashford to begin another chapter at his boyhood club.

Rashford could be United’s best signing - Gullit

Gullit believes Manchester United should view Rashford's return as an opportunity rather than a problem.

Speaking to Sport Witness, the former Netherlands international argued that the England forward could have a major impact if he carries his Barcelona form back to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said, “Marcus Rashford could end up being the best signing. He learned a lot at Barcelona and played much better, with far more freedom, than he ever did at Manchester United.”

Rashford endured a difficult period before leaving Manchester on loan, with his performances and consistency regularly questioned.

Gullit believes the situation deserves a more nuanced assessment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Was that his fault, or was it down to the environment at the club? It’s very easy to point fingers at the player,” he said.

The former Chelsea manager believes Rashford's performances at Barcelona provide evidence that the forward still possesses the ability to operate at the highest level.