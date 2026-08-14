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‘We would like more’ - Carrick urges Man United board to get in more signings

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:08 - 14 August 2026
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Carrick urges Man United board to get in more signings
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has issued a clear directive to the club's hierarchy, urging them to intensify their efforts in the transfer market before the window closes.
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So far this summer, United have bolstered their midfield with the acquisitions of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea. 

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However, the club's total spending of £85 million is significantly less than that of their Premier League competitors.

The team is currently in need of a left-back and a midfielder to help compete on all fronts next season.

Carrick wants more signings

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With a month having passed since their last signing and the September 1 deadline fast approaching, Carrick has voiced his desire for more reinforcements ahead of the 2026/27 season opener.

"I think we've got a pretty good balance when you lay the squad out, but we would like more," Carrick stated to the Manchester Evening News. "We need to keep pushing for more."

The manager is reportedly keen to add a left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw, with Newcastle's Lewis Hall identified as a primary target. Another central midfielder is also on his wishlist. 

Manchester United manager Carrick || Imago
Manchester United manager Carrick || Imago

Carrick is aware that the upcoming campaign, which includes a return to the Champions League and domestic cup competitions, will be far more demanding.

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When asked if United might need to surpass that figure this summer, Carrick was pragmatic. "A little bit depends on what position that is and what you've got and what dynamics you need at certain points," he explained. "Sometimes you do need that if it's the right player."

"Again, it's not purely on money," he continued. "The money doesn't guarantee you; it needs to be the right player and a better player for what we've got. 

“It's something that over time we need to be pushing to look to enhance the squad all the time in different ways."

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Carrick expressed his satisfaction with the new arrivals, particularly the impact made by the £50 million signing Santos.

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