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Galatasaray answer Premier League interest in Osimhen by targeting best player in England

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:53 - 13 August 2026
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Osimhen explains decision to reject Galatasaray's no. 9 shirt
Interest in Victor Osimhen from the Premier League has caused Galatasaray to move for one of the best players in England
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Galatasaray have reportedly responded to growing interest in Victor Osimhen from Premier League clubs by setting their sights on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

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The Turkish champions have joined Juventus and AC Milan in monitoring the Portuguese midfielder as uncertainty continues over his future at Old Trafford.

Galatasaray target Fernandes

According to a report cited by Turkish media, Galatasaray are interested in Fernandes as they assess potential options for their midfield.

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BBC football correspondent Simon Stone reported that the Turkish giants are joined by Juventus and Milan in keeping tabs on the 31-year-old, whose Manchester United contract is entering its final year.

Fernandes reportedly has a £57 million release clause that applies to clubs outside England, potentially making a move to Galatasaray or another European giant possible. However, no formal offer has been made and United's position regarding a potential sale remains unclear.

The Portuguese star enjoyed another outstanding campaign last season, producing nine goals and a record-breaking 21 assists in the Premier League, winning the Premier League and FWA POTY awards as Manchester United finished third and secured Champions League qualification.

His performances have made him one of the most important players in Michael Carrick's squad.

Fernandes future remains uncertain

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Manchester United have an option to extend Fernandes' existing contract by another season, but negotiations over a new long-term agreement have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Fernandes' preference is reportedly to remain at Old Trafford, with the midfielder previously making it clear that he wants to win major trophies with United and could even see out his career at the club.

However, financial considerations could complicate those plans. United are attempting to maintain control of their wage bill, while Fernandes' importance to the team could strengthen his case for a significant pay rise.

Galatasaray's interest therefore adds another layer of uncertainty to the situation. The Turkish champions are also facing increasing Premier League interest in Osimhen, making Fernandes a potentially ambitious alternative target as they prepare for another push for domestic and European success.

For now, Fernandes remains focused on United, but with Galatasaray, Juventus and Milan monitoring his situation, his future could become one of the summer's biggest transfer stories.

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