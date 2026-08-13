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Galatasaray make decision on selling Victor Osimhen to Al-Hilal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 05:48 - 13 August 2026
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Victor Osimhen has once again been strongly linked with a move to oil-rich Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.
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Galatasaray have ruled out selling superstar striker Victor Osimhen to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this summer.

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The oil-rich club made an approach for the Nigerian striker as they look to move on from former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema before the transfer window closes.

Galatasaray refuse to sell Osimhen to Al Hilal

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Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reports that Galatasaray received the enquiry and quickly made their position clear: they have no intention of selling their star attacker.

Osimhen has been outstanding since joining the Turkish champions from Napoli. Across all competitions, he has scored 59 goals and provided 16 assists in 74 appearances, establishing himself as one of Europe's most prolific forwards.

Interest in the 27-year-old continues to swirl from clubs across the continent and beyond, but Galatasaray appear determined to keep him at the heart of their project.

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Meanwhile, the Nigerian is no longer the highest-paid player in Turkey after Mohamed Salah’s arrival.

Salah is on a reported €23.13 million a year, with Osimhen now second on €20 million.

Despite the strengthened competition from Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, Galatasaray remain favourites to retain their Super Lig title this season.

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