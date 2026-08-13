Messi unable to save Inter Miami from Leagues Cup exit on emotional return

Lionel Messi’s emotional return to the pitch was not enough to prevent Inter Miami’s elimination from the 2026 Leagues Cup as Club León came from behind to win 3-2 at Nu Stadium on Wednesday night.

Messi started on the bench after flying back from Argentina following the funeral of his father, Jorge, who died on Saturday at the age of 68.

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The Argentine icon entered the game at the start of the second half to a loud ovation from the home crowd in what was his first appearance since the family tragedy.

Final del partido. pic.twitter.com/xpnCyifLij — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 13, 2026

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Inter Miami took the lead in the 42nd minute through Dániel Pintér, who finished a move involving Ian Fray. León equalised shortly after the restart when Daniel Arcila scored in the 50th minute.

Yannick Bright restored the hosts’ advantage three minutes later, but Juan Pablo Domínguez levelled again for the Mexican side in the 61st minute.

🚨🤯 CLUB LEÓN COMPLETES THE COMEBACK AND BEATS INTER MIAMI IN LEAGUES CUP! 🏆🦁 pic.twitter.com/jnyu9ydevg — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) August 13, 2026

The decisive moment arrived in the 83rd minute. Arcila struck again to complete his brace and give León a 3-2 lead that they held until the final whistle.

Messi had a couple of late opportunities but could not force an equaliser.

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The Herons, who won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and reached the final last year, finished the group stage with only three points and failed to finish among the top four MLS sides required to advance.