Advertisement

Messi unable to save Inter Miami from Leagues Cup exit on emotional return

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 05:30 - 13 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Lionel Messi’s emotional return to the pitch was not enough to prevent Inter Miami’s elimination from the 2026 Leagues Cup as Club León came from behind to win 3-2 at Nu Stadium on Wednesday night.
Advertisement

Messi started on the bench after flying back from Argentina following the funeral of his father, Jorge, who died on Saturday at the age of 68.

Advertisement

The Argentine icon entered the game at the start of the second half to a loud ovation from the home crowd in what was his first appearance since the family tragedy.

Advertisement

Inter Miami took the lead in the 42nd minute through Dániel Pintér, who finished a move involving Ian Fray. León equalised shortly after the restart when Daniel Arcila scored in the 50th minute.

Yannick Bright restored the hosts’ advantage three minutes later, but Juan Pablo Domínguez levelled again for the Mexican side in the 61st minute.

The decisive moment arrived in the 83rd minute. Arcila struck again to complete his brace and give León a 3-2 lead that they held until the final whistle.

Messi had a couple of late opportunities but could not force an equaliser.

Advertisement

The Herons, who won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and reached the final last year, finished the group stage with only three points and failed to finish among the top four MLS sides required to advance.

León, meanwhile, progressed to the knockout stage with a perfect record after three wins. For Messi and Inter Miami, attention now turns back to the MLS regular season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Galatasaray make decision on selling Victor Osimhen to Al-Hilal
Football
13.08.2026
Galatasaray make decision on selling Victor Osimhen to Al-Hilal
Messi unable to save Inter Miami from Leagues Cup exit on emotional return
Football
13.08.2026
Messi unable to save Inter Miami from Leagues Cup exit on emotional return
Barcelona make move for Tottenham's Pedro Porro
Bet Of The Day
13.08.2026
Bet of the Day: Today’s Most Trusted Betting Picks
Super Falcons forward triggers massive online war with biting response to Morocco’s shock semifinal collapse
Football
13.08.2026
Super Falcons forward triggers massive online war with biting response to Morocco’s shock semifinal collapse
She’s a monster — 22-year-old goalkeeper who shattered Nigeria leaves Morocco in tears with 4 penalty saves
Football
13.08.2026
She’s a monster — 22-year-old goalkeeper who shattered Nigeria leaves Morocco in tears with 4 penalty saves
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Football
12.08.2026
Mourinho wins first trophy of Real Madrid second coming