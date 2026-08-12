Mourinho wins first trophy of Real Madrid second coming

The Special One is off to a winning start in his second spell as Real Madrid boss

José Mourinho has won his first trophy since returning for a second spell as Real Madrid manager after guiding the Spanish giants to a narrow 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruña in the 2026 Teresa Herrera Trophy.

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Brahim Díaz scored the decisive goal as Madrid secured the prestigious pre-season silverware at Riazor.

Brahim Díaz delivers for Mourinho

Real Madrid needed just one goal to overcome Deportivo, with Díaz finishing a swift counterattack to give Mourinho's side the lead in the first half. The move began with an excellent long pass from goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who sent Díaz racing into Deportivo territory.

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The Moroccan forward maintained his composure before finding the back of the net and giving Madrid a lead they would protect until the final whistle.

Although the Teresa Herrera Trophy is a pre-season competition, the victory provides Mourinho with an early piece of silverware as he begins his second stint in charge of the Spanish giants.

Madrid's success also adds another chapter to the history of one of Spain's traditional pre-season tournaments.

The victory marks Real Madrid's 10th Teresa Herrera Trophy triumph, moving them into second place on the all-time winners' list. Only Deportivo have won the competition more times, with the hosts boasting 26 titles.

Mourinho continues preparations for new season

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The victory offered Mourinho another opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Several young players were handed valuable minutes at Riazor as the Portuguese coach continues to evaluate his options and build his team.

Mourinho returned to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer with expectations high, and the Teresa Herrera Trophy represents his first piece of silverware since taking charge.

There is still plenty of work to do before Madrid's competitive campaign begins, and Los Blancos will play Schalke 04 in their final pre-season fixture before turning their attention to La Liga.

Mourinho's side will begin their league campaign against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the early trophy success providing an encouraging start to his second coming in Madrid.