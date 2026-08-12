Barclona legend bucks 48-year trend to become new Netherlands head coach

Former Barcelona and Al Sadd head coach Xavi Hernandez has been named as the new Dutch national team boss.

The Netherlands have officially appointed Xavi Hernández as their new head coach following the departure of Ronald Koeman.

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The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed that the 46-year-old Spaniard has signed a contract to lead the Oranje through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Xavi replaces Koeman once again

Koeman vacated the managerial role following a disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. This marks the second time in Xavi's managerial career that he has directly succeeded the Dutch tactician.

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Xavi previously replaced Koeman at FC Barcelona in November 2021, shortly after Koeman secured the 2020/21 Copa del Rey for the Catalan club.

The Spanish manager has been without a team since being dismissed by Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season in May 2024.

During his recent managerial tenure in Spain, Xavi successfully guided Barcelona to the 2022/23 La Liga title and the 2022/23 Supercopa de España.

He will now attempt to translate his winning pedigree as player and coach to the international stage as the Netherlands' first foreign coach since 1978.

The Cruyffian connection

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The KNVB conducted an extensive search for a new manager, ultimately selecting Xavi over candidates like Roberto Martínez and Arne Slot.

The Dutch hierarchy likely favoured Xavi due to his deep tactical alignment with the possession-based principles established by legendary Dutch visionary Johan Cruyff.

Speaking on his appointment, Xavi highlighted the shared footballing philosophy between his Catalan roots and Dutch positional play. "As someone who received his training at Barça, with strong influences from Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, among others, I feel a special connection to Dutch football," Xavi stated.

He added that he fully embraces the KNVB's mandate to implement attacking, dominant football with creativity and passion.

A new chapter for Oranje

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Before accepting the Netherlands position, Xavi was linked with different roles across Europe, including the recent managerial vacancy at Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen, but other targets were preferred over him.

Xavi will begin preparations for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures before shifting his focus toward qualification for UEFA Euro 2028.