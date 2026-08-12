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WAFCON 2026: Cameroon goalkeeper repeats performance against Super Falcons to knock Morocco out

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:47 - 12 August 2026
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Cameroon will face Malawi in the WAFCON final after defeating Morocco on penalty shootouts.
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Cameroon continue their brilliant run at the 2026 WAFCON, fuelled by the performances of Michaely Bihina, by knocking out hosts Morocco to reach the final of the competition.

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Following a gruelling 120 minutes of football that ended in a 0-0 stalemate at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Valentine Nguele's squad displayed nerves of steel in the shootout to end Morocco's hopes of a third consecutive final appearance. 

Key match details 

Coming off a massive 1-0 upset against defending champions Nigeria in the quarter-finals, Cameroon entered the semi-final full of confidence, while Jorge Vilda's Morocco had the backing of a passionate home crowd.  

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From the opening whistle, the match developed into a fierce tactical chess battle. Morocco attempted to dictate possession and impose their style, but they were continually frustrated by a resolute and organised Cameroonian defensive block.  

Despite the attacking talent on display, neither side could find the decisive breakthrough during regular or extra time. Morocco had the chance to win it late in extra time, but Michaely Bihina saved her first of four spotkicks on the night to force penalty shootouts.

Cameroon converted three of their spot kicks, while the Moroccan penalty takers faltered in front of their home fans, managing to convert only once, frustrated by the steely Michaely.

The Indomitable Lionesses advance to their first WAFCON final since 2016, putting them just one victory away from claiming their maiden continental crown. 

They will now travel to the Olympic Stadium in Rabat to face Malawi (who defeated Algeria 3-1 in the other semi-final) in Sunday's championship match.  

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 The shootout defeat is a bitter pill to swallow for the Atlas Lionesses, who had set their sights on lifting the trophy on home soil. They will now prepare for the third-place playoff, where they will face Algeria on Saturday, August 15th.

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