Before 5 o'clock! Chelsea set deadline for Enzo Fernandez sale

Chelsea want to close sales of important first-team players before the start of the season and have set a deadline for the sale of Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea have reportedly issued an ultimatum to Manchester City regarding their pursuit of Enzo Fernández, setting a deadline of 5:00 PM on Friday to finalise a £120 million transfer.

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Chelsea set their deadline

The West London club are said to have informed Manchester City officials and the player's representatives that if an official bid matching their valuation is not submitted by the deadline, Fernández will remain at Stamford Bridge for the duration of the transfer window.

The five-time Premier League champions are demanding exactly £120 million to sanction the departure, remaining entirely resolute on their asking price.

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have been in active dialogue with the player's camp for several days.

🚨 BREAKING: Chelsea fix Friday 5pm UK time deadline for Enzo Fernández exit. 💣



Manchester City in talks with his camp for days but #CFC made it clear: £120M fee with payment terms also communicated.



£120M by Friday at 5pm or Chelsea will not sell Enzo to Manchester City. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/l9epIca5cB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

However, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wants his squad completely finalised before the Premier League campaign begins, prompting the club's hierarchy to draw a definitive line.

The Rodri domino effect

The Friday deadline places pressure on Manchester City and is expected to force them to accelerate the impending departure of star midfielder Rodri.

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The Spanish international is linked with a return to LALIGA with Barcelona, and City must finalise that outgoing transfer to open up squad space for another elite midfielder.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca, who previously coached Fernández during his tenure at Chelsea, is actively pushing to reunite with the Argentine.

Rodri in action || Imago