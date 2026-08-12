John Fashanu: British-Nigerian ex-footballer vows to divorce ‘liar’ wife over bitter fight with daughter

The former Premier League star announced that he will divorce his current wife for his daughter

Former England international and Premier League star John Fashanu has publicly apologised to his daughter Amal after admitting that he was given misleading information about her.

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The former Wimbledon striker has also announced plans to divorce his wife Vivian, accusing her of creating a rift between him and his daughter.

Fashanu apologises to daughter and announces divorce

Fashanu addressed the family dispute in a lengthy Instagram statement, admitting that a previous video in which he criticised Amal was wrong. The 63-year-old claimed he had been influenced by information provided by Vivian, whom he described as his "soon-to-be ex-wife".

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"I was misinformed by my wife Vivian, who I’m sorry to say I am divorcing," Fashanu said. "Now that I am aware of the truth I apologise to my daughter Amal and legal action will be taken against the liar."

Fashanu said he had originally invited Amal to become involved in his business because she was his first daughter and had always held a special place in his heart.

He expressed regret over allowing the dispute to damage their relationship, saying, "Amal, I want to publicly say I’m sorry for that previous video," he added. "It was made at a time when I was listening to someone else’s anger instead of following my own heart."

The former footballer insisted that he and Amal have a "wonderful relationship" and praised her for remaining composed throughout the dispute.

Ex-Wimbledon star wants family feud resolved

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Fashanu's latest comments mark a dramatic reversal after he previously rejected claims made by Amal earlier this summer. Amal had said they had reconciled ahead of her wedding and hoped her father would attend, although she claimed he had been affected by a mystery condition.

Fashanu subsequently accused his daughter of attempting to defame him, before now admitting that he had been wrongly influenced. The former Wimbledon striker said he was proud of the woman his daughter had become and highlighted her belief that "two wrongs don’t make a right".

"Life is too short for division," Fashanu said, stressing the importance of family as he indicated that he and Amal were working to repair their relationship.

Fashanu enjoyed a distinguished football career, scoring more than 100 goals for Wimbledon and helping the club win the 1988 FA Cup. He earned two England caps in 1989 but was also eligible to represent Nigeria, something he later expressed regret about not doing.