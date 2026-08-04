'Impossible to say no' – Bernardo Silva reveals why he joined Real Madrid

The Portuguese midfielder says he could not reject the chance to play for the Spanish giants and work with Jose Mourinho.

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva admitted that joining Real Madrid was an unmissable opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Silva began his illustrious career in Spain after joining his new Real Madrid teammates for pre-season training ahead of the 2026/27 LaLiga season.

The 31-year-old arrived at the club's training facilities after completing his move from Manchester City, where he spent several successful years establishing himself as one of Europe's most accomplished midfielders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new challenge after Manchester City success

The Portugal international departs Manchester City with an impressive collection of honours, including six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy during his time under manager Pep Guardiola.

After successful spells in Portugal, France, and England, Silva believes the move to Madrid represents the perfect opportunity for the next stage of his career.

'Impossible not to say yes' - Silver

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in his first interview with Real Madrid TV, Silva admitted that joining the Spanish giants was an opportunity he could not reject.

"Having played against Real Madrid many times, you feel the importance of the club, and how great it is to be here. When Real Madrid came calling, it was impossible not to say yes. I didn't think twice," Silva said.

The midfielder explained that Madrid's history, location, and connection to Portugal also played a role in his decision.

Bernardo Silva in a Real Madrid shirt feels like we’ve entered an alternative universe. 🤯#LaLiga pic.twitter.com/LYWSAvE19X — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) August 3, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, "Being close to my family, near Portugal, in a very similar culture, it helps. But the dream of playing for the best club in the history of football, because their trophies prove it, is a privilege."

Silva also expressed his excitement about working under Mourinho, describing the Portuguese coach as one of the most influential figures in football.