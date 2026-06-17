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Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva signing as Mourinho's summer rebuild continues

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:32 - 17 June 2026
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Real Madrid have officially signed Portugal star Bernardo Silva on a free transfer after his Manchester City contract expired.
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Spanish giants Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Portuguese international Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract.

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The experienced midfielder arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu after leaving Manchester City at the end of his contract, bringing an end to a trophy-laden nine-year spell in England.

Madrid beat European rivals to Silva's signature

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Silva had attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus.

However, the 31-year-old ultimately chose Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the opportunity to work under returning manager Jose Mourinho played a significant role in his decision.

Real Madrid confirmed the deal in an official statement.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement for the player to join Real Madrid for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028."

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Mourinho's rebuild gathering pace

Silva's arrival represents another major step in Mourinho's summer overhaul following a disappointing campaign that saw Madrid finish a second consecutive season without lifting a major trophy.

The Portuguese playmaker joins an increasingly impressive list of new arrivals as the club seeks an immediate return to the summit of Spanish and European football.

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Among the players already added to the squad are Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, and Marc Cucurella.

Silva leaves Manchester City as one of the club's most successful players of the modern era.

Since arriving from AS Monaco in 2017, the Portuguese midfielder established himself as a key figure under Pep Guardiola, helping City win multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

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