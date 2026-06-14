Jose Mourinho: Ex-Real Madrid midfielder tips ‘Extraordinary’ Special One to succeed on return to capital

Real Madrid's new boss Jose Mourinho has been backed by yet another club legend

Former Real Madrid midfielder Esteban Granero has thrown his absolute support behind José Mourinho's dramatic tactical return to the Santiago Bernabéu dugout.

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The ex-player expressed massive confidence that the experienced manager can steady the ship following a rare, highly disruptive period of instability within the Spanish capital.

Legend Endorses Blockbuster Bernabéu Reappointment

The unexpected public endorsement arrived shortly after Granero featured in the prestigious Corazón Classic Match, where the Real Madrid Legends successfully defeated the Inter Milan Legends 2-1 in a charity exhibition.

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Speaking to journalists pitchside about the tactical shake-up, Esteban Granero insisted that the Portuguese manager possesses the precise psychological tools needed to navigate the high-pressure environment of the club.

“I think he's an extraordinary coach, with enormous experience and great ability, and I wish him all the luck in the world. What's good for him will be good for Real Madrid,” the ex-midfieldr said.

Mourinho famously returns to the hot seat more than a decade after his initial, highly fiery three-year spell which yielded a La Liga trophy, a Copa del Rey title, and a Spanish Super Cup.

Calming Concerns Amid Domestic Rebuilding Process

The retired midfielder also urged anxious supporters to maintain complete perspective regarding the club's recent competitive struggles, noting that sustaining dominance over domestic rivals is a statistically difficult task.

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Granero asked the fan base to fully trust the upcoming transition despite growing pressure from a relentless Barcelona team under Hansi Flick, explaining to reporters: “The last few years have been extraordinary.

“You can't always win every title. The other teams are also very competitive and good, and we'll surely improve this year too, and Madrid will always be there.”