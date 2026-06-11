Official: Jose Mourinho returns as Real Madrid head coach

Special One Jose Mourinho has officially been announced as Real Madrid boss for a second spell

Real Madrid have officially confirmed the appointment of José Mourinho as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

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The stunning development seals a monumental return to the Santiago Bernabéu for the 63-year-old tactician, more than 13 years after his first high-stakes, turbulent spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

Special One Steps In After Season of Disarray

The "Special One" arrives in Madrid after the board finalised a deal running until June 2029, stepping in to fill the structural void left by interim head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who stepped down on Tuesday night.

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Mourinho's dramatic reappointment follows a highly dysfunctional 2025-26 campaign that saw Real Madrid finish without a major trophy for the second consecutive season.

The internal collapse began in January when Xabi Alonso was dismissed just seven months into his tenure, following a painful 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona.

Although Arbeloa was promoted from Castilla to steady the ship, he was unable to reverse their fortunes as Barcelona claimed the La Liga title by an eight-point margin, and Bayern Munich knocked Los Blancos out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals amid rumors of a fractured dressing room.

A Master Tactician Ready to Dislodge Barcelona

Mourinho flew from Lisbon to Madrid on Wednesday to inspect the club's training facilities, having parted ways with Portuguese side Benfica, who swiftly named former Fulham boss Marco Silva as his replacement.

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While Mourinho has bypassed a welcoming ceremony or immediate press conference ahead of his official contract start date in July, his arrival has already sent shockwaves through the transfer market.